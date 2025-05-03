Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament: Schedule and rewards explored

The Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament begins on May 3, 2025, and it brings plenty of milestones for the community, challenging them to complete these milestones by completing certain tasks. While this might consume a lot of dice rolls to complete all the milestones of this event, you can easily earn plenty of in-game assets from this event.

However, it is beneficial to learn about the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO tournaments to decide whether it is worth trying to earn the assets (event rewards) by draining out the stock of your dice rolls. This article provides everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament.

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament

The Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament will begin on May 3, 2025, and it will last until May 4, 2025. Lasting a day, this new daily tournament brings 40 milestones. You can earn up to 2K+ Tycoon Racer tokens, more than 6.5K+ dice rolls, and more rewards for completing all the milestones.

Since the Star Wars GO sticker collection event of the new Star Wars GO season is currently live, you can also focus on the Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament to earn more sticker packs that will help you boost your progress in the sticker collection event.

You can complete the milestones of this tournament by completing tasks like Shutdowns and Mega Heists. Read the complete list of rewards from the table below:

Milestones Rewards Points 1 80 Tycoon Racers flag tokens 10 2 40 dice 25 3 Cash 40 4 Green Sticker pack 80 5 Cash 120 6 100 Tycoon Racers flag tokens 150 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 8 150 dice 225 9 120 Tycoon Racers flag tokens 200 10 Yellow Sticker pack 250 11 160 Tycoon Racers flag tokens 275 12 225 dice 350 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 14 160 Tycoon Racers flag tokens 300 15 Pink Sticker pack 350 16 250 dice 400 17 200 Tycoon Racers flag tokens 350 18 275 dice 450 19 30 minutes Builder's Bash 250 20 240 Tycoon Racers flag tokens 400 21 Cash 500 22 325 dice 650 23 260 Tycoon Racers flag tokens 600 24 400 dice 900 25 Cash 800 26 260 Tycoon Racers flag tokens 750 27 Cash 850 28 425 dice 1K 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 30 280 Tycoon Racers flag tokens 800 31 Cash 900 32 575 dice 1.5K 33 Cash 1.2K 34 300 Tycoon Racers flag tokens 1K 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 36 700 dice 2K 37 Cash 1.5K 38 950 dice 3K 39 Cash 2K 40 2.5K dice 7K

You can earn points for this tournament by landing on specific tiles and completing specific tasks to earn points. You can unlock the milestones by gathering the requisite points for them.

You have to land on the Railroad tiles and complete tasks like Shutdowns and Mega Heists to earn points. A successful and an unsuccessful Shutdown will earn you four and two points, respectively.

Here is how to earn points from the Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament (Image via Scopely)

If you can complete a Small Heist, you can get four points, six points for a Large Heist, and eight points for a Bankrupt Heist. However, this will not be enough when you are trying to earn thousands of points to unlock the bigger rewards. In such cases, you can use the roll multipliers to multiply your point earnings. Learn the tips to use the roll multipliers properly from our previous article.

You can also earn more rewards from the Holochess Champs tournament by securing a top-10 finish in the points table, as well.

