Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament: Schedule and rewards explored

The Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament begins on May 3, 2025, and it brings plenty of milestones for the community, challenging them to complete these milestones by completing certain tasks. While this might consume a lot of dice rolls to complete all the milestones of this event, you can easily earn plenty of in-game assets from this event.
However, it is beneficial to learn about the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO tournaments to decide whether it is worth trying to earn the assets (event rewards) by draining out the stock of your dice rolls. This article provides everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament.
Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament
The Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament will begin on May 3, 2025, and it will last until May 4, 2025. Lasting a day, this new daily tournament brings 40 milestones. You can earn up to 2K+ Tycoon Racer tokens, more than 6.5K+ dice rolls, and more rewards for completing all the milestones.
Since the Star Wars GO sticker collection event of the new Star Wars GO season is currently live, you can also focus on the Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament to earn more sticker packs that will help you boost your progress in the sticker collection event.
You can complete the milestones of this tournament by completing tasks like Shutdowns and Mega Heists. Read the complete list of rewards from the table below:
You can earn points for this tournament by landing on specific tiles and completing specific tasks to earn points. You can unlock the milestones by gathering the requisite points for them.
You have to land on the Railroad tiles and complete tasks like Shutdowns and Mega Heists to earn points. A successful and an unsuccessful Shutdown will earn you four and two points, respectively.
If you can complete a Small Heist, you can get four points, six points for a Large Heist, and eight points for a Bankrupt Heist. However, this will not be enough when you are trying to earn thousands of points to unlock the bigger rewards. In such cases, you can use the roll multipliers to multiply your point earnings. Learn the tips to use the roll multipliers properly from our previous article.
You can also earn more rewards from the Holochess Champs tournament by securing a top-10 finish in the points table, as well.