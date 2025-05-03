  • home icon
  Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament: Schedule and rewards explored

Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament: Schedule and rewards explored

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 03, 2025 16:43 IST
Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament
All Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament rewards (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament begins on May 3, 2025, and it brings plenty of milestones for the community, challenging them to complete these milestones by completing certain tasks. While this might consume a lot of dice rolls to complete all the milestones of this event, you can easily earn plenty of in-game assets from this event.

However, it is beneficial to learn about the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO tournaments to decide whether it is worth trying to earn the assets (event rewards) by draining out the stock of your dice rolls. This article provides everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament.

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament

The Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament will begin on May 3, 2025, and it will last until May 4, 2025. Lasting a day, this new daily tournament brings 40 milestones. You can earn up to 2K+ Tycoon Racer tokens, more than 6.5K+ dice rolls, and more rewards for completing all the milestones.

Since the Star Wars GO sticker collection event of the new Star Wars GO season is currently live, you can also focus on the Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament to earn more sticker packs that will help you boost your progress in the sticker collection event.

You can complete the milestones of this tournament by completing tasks like Shutdowns and Mega Heists. Read the complete list of rewards from the table below:

MilestonesRewardsPoints
180 Tycoon Racers flag tokens10
240 dice25
3Cash40
4Green Sticker pack80
5Cash120
6100 Tycoon Racers flag tokens150
75 minutes High Roller100
8150 dice225
9120 Tycoon Racers flag tokens200
10Yellow Sticker pack250
11160 Tycoon Racers flag tokens275
12225 dice350
135 minutes Cash Boost200
14160 Tycoon Racers flag tokens300
15Pink Sticker pack350
16250 dice400
17200 Tycoon Racers flag tokens350
18275 dice450
1930 minutes Builder's Bash250
20240 Tycoon Racers flag tokens400
21Cash500
22325 dice650
23260 Tycoon Racers flag tokens600
24400 dice900
25Cash800
26260 Tycoon Racers flag tokens750
27Cash850
28425 dice1K
2910 minutes Cash Boost500
30280 Tycoon Racers flag tokens800
31Cash900
32575 dice1.5K
33Cash1.2K
34300 Tycoon Racers flag tokens1K
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750
36700 dice2K
37Cash1.5K
38950 dice3K
39Cash2K
402.5K dice7K
You can earn points for this tournament by landing on specific tiles and completing specific tasks to earn points. You can unlock the milestones by gathering the requisite points for them.

You have to land on the Railroad tiles and complete tasks like Shutdowns and Mega Heists to earn points. A successful and an unsuccessful Shutdown will earn you four and two points, respectively.

Here is how to earn points from the Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament (Image via Scopely)
Here is how to earn points from the Monopoly GO Holochess Champs tournament (Image via Scopely)

If you can complete a Small Heist, you can get four points, six points for a Large Heist, and eight points for a Bankrupt Heist. However, this will not be enough when you are trying to earn thousands of points to unlock the bigger rewards. In such cases, you can use the roll multipliers to multiply your point earnings. Learn the tips to use the roll multipliers properly from our previous article.

You can also earn more rewards from the Holochess Champs tournament by securing a top-10 finish in the points table, as well.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

