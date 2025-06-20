Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament arrives in the game on June 20, 2025, and brings plenty of milestones that can help the tycoons earn in-game assets. The new daily tournament also brings plenty of tokens for the ongoing partners event, to help the players participate and earn more rewards from the event as well.

While the schedule is mentioned in our Monopoly Go daily events article, this article will discuss everything you need to know about Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble, the new tournament.

Complete schedule for the Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament and more

The Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament begins on June 20, 2025, and will last for a day before concluding on June 21. The new event brings 40 milestones for the community. Completing all these milestones can help you earn more than 5.5K dice rolls and almost 2K tokens for the ongoing Partners event.

Complete specific tasks to earn points during this tournament. These points will help you complete different milestones. Completing some of these milestones will be tougher than the others, as they require thousands of points to complete.

Check out the list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble event to get the rewards:

Milestones Rewards Points 1 70 Partners Event tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 80 Partners Event tokens 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 85 dice 150 points 7 100 Partners Event tokens 100 points 8 125 dice 225 points 9 Cash 200 points 10 120 Partners Event tokens 250 points 11 Cash 275 points 12 200 dice 425 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 150 Partners Event tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 points 16 215 dice 475 points 17 180 Partners Event tokens 350 points 18 235 dice 550 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 200 Partners Event tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 275 dice 775 points 23 220 Partners Event tokens 600 points 24 345 dice 1K points 25 Cash 800 points 26 240 Partners Event tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 360 dice 1K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 250 Partners Event tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 500 dice 1.75K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 300 Partners Event tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 600 dice 2350 points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 800 dice 3.5K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2125 dice 8.5K points

Land on the Railroad tile to complete tasks like Bank Heists and Shutdowns. Completing these tasks will help you earn points, which will complete the milestones.

Here is how to earn points for the Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)

Each successful Shutdown will earn you four points, while you can get two for each blocked one. On the other hand, each Small Heist will earn you four points, while you can get six for each Large Heist and eight points for each Bankrupt Heist.

However, these might not be enough when you are trying to complete the bigger milestones that require thousands of points. In such cases, use your roll multipliers to increase your earnings from the event. Check out our tips to use the roll multipliers better than your peers.

The Rebel Rumble tournament will be here for a day only. Try to complete all the milestones to grab the rewards.

