Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament: Schedule and rewards explained
The Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament arrives in the game on June 20, 2025, and brings plenty of milestones that can help the tycoons earn in-game assets. The new daily tournament also brings plenty of tokens for the ongoing partners event, to help the players participate and earn more rewards from the event as well.
While the schedule is mentioned in our Monopoly Go daily events article, this article will discuss everything you need to know about Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble, the new tournament.
Complete schedule for the Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament and more
The Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament begins on June 20, 2025, and will last for a day before concluding on June 21. The new event brings 40 milestones for the community. Completing all these milestones can help you earn more than 5.5K dice rolls and almost 2K tokens for the ongoing Partners event.
Complete specific tasks to earn points during this tournament. These points will help you complete different milestones. Completing some of these milestones will be tougher than the others, as they require thousands of points to complete.
Check out the list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble event to get the rewards:
Milestones
Rewards
Points
1
70 Partners Event tokens
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
80 Partners Event tokens
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
85 dice
150 points
7
100 Partners Event tokens
100 points
8
125 dice
225 points
9
Cash
200 points
10
120 Partners Event tokens
250 points
11
Cash
275 points
12
200 dice
425 points
13
5 minutes Cash Boost
200 points
14
150 Partners Event tokens
300 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack
350 points
16
215 dice
475 points
17
180 Partners Event tokens
350 points
18
235 dice
550 points
19
30 minutes Mega Heist
250 points
20
200 Partners Event tokens
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
275 dice
775 points
23
220 Partners Event tokens
600 points
24
345 dice
1K points
25
Cash
800 points
26
240 Partners Event tokens
750 points
27
Cash
850 points
28
360 dice
1K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
250 Partners Event tokens
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
500 dice
1.75K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
300 Partners Event tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
750 points
36
600 dice
2350 points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
800 dice
3.5K points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2125 dice
8.5K points
Land on the Railroad tile to complete tasks like Bank Heists and Shutdowns. Completing these tasks will help you earn points, which will complete the milestones.
Each successful Shutdown will earn you four points, while you can get two for each blocked one. On the other hand, each Small Heist will earn you four points, while you can get six for each Large Heist and eight points for each Bankrupt Heist.
However, these might not be enough when you are trying to complete the bigger milestones that require thousands of points. In such cases, use your roll multipliers to increase your earnings from the event. Check out our tips to use the roll multipliers better than your peers.
The Rebel Rumble tournament will be here for a day only. Try to complete all the milestones to grab the rewards.
