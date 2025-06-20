  • home icon
  • Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jun 20, 2025
Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament
The Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament is now live (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament arrives in the game on June 20, 2025, and brings plenty of milestones that can help the tycoons earn in-game assets. The new daily tournament also brings plenty of tokens for the ongoing partners event, to help the players participate and earn more rewards from the event as well.

While the schedule is mentioned in our Monopoly Go daily events article, this article will discuss everything you need to know about Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble, the new tournament.

Complete schedule for the Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament and more

The Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament begins on June 20, 2025, and will last for a day before concluding on June 21. The new event brings 40 milestones for the community. Completing all these milestones can help you earn more than 5.5K dice rolls and almost 2K tokens for the ongoing Partners event.

Complete specific tasks to earn points during this tournament. These points will help you complete different milestones. Completing some of these milestones will be tougher than the others, as they require thousands of points to complete.

Check out the list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble event to get the rewards:

MilestonesRewardsPoints
170 Partners Event tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
380 Partners Event tokens40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
685 dice150 points
7100 Partners Event tokens100 points
8125 dice225 points
9Cash200 points
10120 Partners Event tokens250 points
11Cash275 points
12200 dice425 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
14150 Partners Event tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack350 points
16215 dice475 points
17180 Partners Event tokens350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
20200 Partners Event tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice775 points
23220 Partners Event tokens600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
26240 Partners Event tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28360 dice1K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
30250 Partners Event tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
34300 Partners Event tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36600 dice2350 points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3.5K points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points
Land on the Railroad tile to complete tasks like Bank Heists and Shutdowns. Completing these tasks will help you earn points, which will complete the milestones.

Here is how to earn points for the Monopoly Go Rebel Rumble tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)
Each successful Shutdown will earn you four points, while you can get two for each blocked one. On the other hand, each Small Heist will earn you four points, while you can get six for each Large Heist and eight points for each Bankrupt Heist.

However, these might not be enough when you are trying to complete the bigger milestones that require thousands of points. In such cases, use your roll multipliers to increase your earnings from the event. Check out our tips to use the roll multipliers better than your peers.

The Rebel Rumble tournament will be here for a day only. Try to complete all the milestones to grab the rewards.

Edited by Angad Sharma
