Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament: Schedule and rewards explained
The Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament begins today, July 25, 2025, with plenty of milestones that you can complete to earn interesting rewards. With the Tycoon Racers event in full swing, you need to gather Flag tokens to participate in the special event to get the most out of it. Completing the tournament's milestones can help you earn these tokens.
Ad
Besides, you can earn plenty of other in-game assets by completing different milestones. However, completing them might drain your dice rolls. Therefore, it is better to learn about the complete list of rewards of the tournament to decide whether they are worth the effort. Read on to explore more.
The complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament
The Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament begins on July 25, 2025, and it will last for a day before concluding on July 26, 2025. The tournament has brought 40 milestones for the community. You can complete them by landing on the Railroad tile and completing certain tasks. Completing these will help you earn the requisite points to complete the milestones.
Each successful Shutdown task can help you earn four points, while each blocked one will help you with only two points. However, you can complete Small Heists to earn four points, Large Heists to grab six, and Bankrupt Heists to earn eight points.
Ad
Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Rocky Patch event today:
Milestone
Rewards
Points
1
80 Flag Tokens
10 Points
2
40 dice
25 Points
3
Cash
40 Points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 Points
5
Cash
120 Points
6
100 Flag Tokens
150 Points
7
5 minutes High Roller
100 Points
8
125 dice
225 Points
9
120 Flag Tokens
200 Points
10
Cash
250 Points
11
160 Flag Tokens
275 Points
12
200 dice
425 Points
13
5 minutes Cash Boost
200 Points
14
160 Flag Tokens
300 Points
15
Pink Sticker Pack
350 Points
16
215 dice
475 Points
17
200 Flag Tokens
350 Points
18
235 dice
550 Points
19
30 minutes Mega Heist
250 Points
20
240 Flag Tokens
400 Points
21
Cash
500 Points
22
275 dice
775 Points
23
260 Flag Tokens
600 Points
24
345 dice
1K Points
25
Cash
800 Points
26
260 Flag Tokens
750 Points
27
Cash
850 Points
28
360 dice
1.2K Points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 Points
30
280 Flag Tokens
800 Points
31
Cash
900 Points
32
500 dice
1.75K Points
33
Cash
1.2K Points
34
300 Flag Tokens
1K Points
35
30 minutes Buidler's Bash
750 Points
36
600 dice
2.35K Points
37
Cash
1.5K Points
38
800 dice
3.5K Points
39
Cash
2K Points
40
2125 dice
8.5K Points
Ad
You can rely on the roll multipliers while chasing milestones of the Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament that require thousands of points to complete. The roll multipliers help you multiply your earned points to help you reach your goals faster. However, they can easily drain your dice rolls, as each multiplier deducts a similar number of dice rolls from your stock. You can follow our previous article for the best tips to use this feature.
You can also earn plenty of sticker packs from completing the milestones of the tournament. This can help you complete sticker albums of the Summer Escape season faster so that you can earn more rewards.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Subhadip Dey
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.