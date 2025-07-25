  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 25, 2025 15:33 GMT
Monopoly Go Rocky Patch
The Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament begins today (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament begins today, July 25, 2025, with plenty of milestones that you can complete to earn interesting rewards. With the Tycoon Racers event in full swing, you need to gather Flag tokens to participate in the special event to get the most out of it. Completing the tournament's milestones can help you earn these tokens.

Ad

Besides, you can earn plenty of other in-game assets by completing different milestones. However, completing them might drain your dice rolls. Therefore, it is better to learn about the complete list of rewards of the tournament to decide whether they are worth the effort. Read on to explore more.

The complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament

The Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament begins on July 25, 2025, and it will last for a day before concluding on July 26, 2025. The tournament has brought 40 milestones for the community. You can complete them by landing on the Railroad tile and completing certain tasks. Completing these will help you earn the requisite points to complete the milestones.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here is how to earn points for the tournament&#039;s milestones (Image via Scopely)
Here is how to earn points for the tournament's milestones (Image via Scopely)

Each successful Shutdown task can help you earn four points, while each blocked one will help you with only two points. However, you can complete Small Heists to earn four points, Large Heists to grab six, and Bankrupt Heists to earn eight points.

Ad

Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Rocky Patch event today:

MilestoneRewardsPoints
180 Flag Tokens10 Points
240 dice25 Points
3Cash40 Points
4Green Sticker Pack80 Points
5Cash120 Points
6100 Flag Tokens150 Points
75 minutes High Roller100 Points
8125 dice225 Points
9120 Flag Tokens200 Points
10Cash250 Points
11160 Flag Tokens275 Points
12200 dice425 Points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 Points
14160 Flag Tokens300 Points
15Pink Sticker Pack350 Points
16215 dice475 Points
17200 Flag Tokens350 Points
18235 dice550 Points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 Points
20240 Flag Tokens400 Points
21Cash500 Points
22275 dice775 Points
23260 Flag Tokens600 Points
24345 dice1K Points
25Cash800 Points
26260 Flag Tokens750 Points
27Cash850 Points
28360 dice1.2K Points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 Points
30280 Flag Tokens800 Points
31Cash900 Points
32500 dice1.75K Points
33Cash1.2K Points
34300 Flag Tokens1K Points
3530 minutes Buidler's Bash750 Points
36600 dice2.35K Points
37Cash1.5K Points
38800 dice3.5K Points
39Cash2K Points
402125 dice8.5K Points
Ad

You can rely on the roll multipliers while chasing milestones of the Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament that require thousands of points to complete. The roll multipliers help you multiply your earned points to help you reach your goals faster. However, they can easily drain your dice rolls, as each multiplier deducts a similar number of dice rolls from your stock. You can follow our previous article for the best tips to use this feature.

You can also earn plenty of sticker packs from completing the milestones of the tournament. This can help you complete sticker albums of the Summer Escape season faster so that you can earn more rewards.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications