Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament begins today, July 25, 2025, with plenty of milestones that you can complete to earn interesting rewards. With the Tycoon Racers event in full swing, you need to gather Flag tokens to participate in the special event to get the most out of it. Completing the tournament's milestones can help you earn these tokens.

Ad

Besides, you can earn plenty of other in-game assets by completing different milestones. However, completing them might drain your dice rolls. Therefore, it is better to learn about the complete list of rewards of the tournament to decide whether they are worth the effort. Read on to explore more.

The complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament

The Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament begins on July 25, 2025, and it will last for a day before concluding on July 26, 2025. The tournament has brought 40 milestones for the community. You can complete them by landing on the Railroad tile and completing certain tasks. Completing these will help you earn the requisite points to complete the milestones.

Ad

Trending

Here is how to earn points for the tournament's milestones (Image via Scopely)

Each successful Shutdown task can help you earn four points, while each blocked one will help you with only two points. However, you can complete Small Heists to earn four points, Large Heists to grab six, and Bankrupt Heists to earn eight points.

Ad

Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Rocky Patch event today:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 80 Flag Tokens 10 Points 2 40 dice 25 Points 3 Cash 40 Points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 Points 5 Cash 120 Points 6 100 Flag Tokens 150 Points 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 Points 8 125 dice 225 Points 9 120 Flag Tokens 200 Points 10 Cash 250 Points 11 160 Flag Tokens 275 Points 12 200 dice 425 Points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 Points 14 160 Flag Tokens 300 Points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 Points 16 215 dice 475 Points 17 200 Flag Tokens 350 Points 18 235 dice 550 Points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 Points 20 240 Flag Tokens 400 Points 21 Cash 500 Points 22 275 dice 775 Points 23 260 Flag Tokens 600 Points 24 345 dice 1K Points 25 Cash 800 Points 26 260 Flag Tokens 750 Points 27 Cash 850 Points 28 360 dice 1.2K Points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 Points 30 280 Flag Tokens 800 Points 31 Cash 900 Points 32 500 dice 1.75K Points 33 Cash 1.2K Points 34 300 Flag Tokens 1K Points 35 30 minutes Buidler's Bash 750 Points 36 600 dice 2.35K Points 37 Cash 1.5K Points 38 800 dice 3.5K Points 39 Cash 2K Points 40 2125 dice 8.5K Points

Ad

You can rely on the roll multipliers while chasing milestones of the Monopoly Go Rocky Patch tournament that require thousands of points to complete. The roll multipliers help you multiply your earned points to help you reach your goals faster. However, they can easily drain your dice rolls, as each multiplier deducts a similar number of dice rolls from your stock. You can follow our previous article for the best tips to use this feature.

You can also earn plenty of sticker packs from completing the milestones of the tournament. This can help you complete sticker albums of the Summer Escape season faster so that you can earn more rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More