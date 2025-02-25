Monopoly GO Roll Treasures Dig event: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Monopoly GO Roll Treasures Dig event began on February 24, 2025, (or February 25 depending on your timezone). This is the second Treasure Dig event of this month and it has introduced tons of in-game assets that you can win by completing different milestones. You can achieve these milestones by unearthing some ancient treasures with Mr. Monopoly's friend, Sophie.

This article highlights all the details about the Monopoly GO Roll Treasures Dig event.

Monopoly GO Roll Treasures Dig event schedule and a complete list of rewards

As mentioned in our Monopoly GO daily events article, the Monopoly GO Roll Treasures Dig event began on February 24, 2025, and will remain active for a couple of days before expiring on February 26, 2025. There are 12 milestones to achieve during the event and completing all of them will help you earn up to 3K dice rolls, along with other rewards like in-game cash, sticker packs, and more.

Mr Monopoly is inviting tycoons to play the Roll Treasures Dig event (Image via Scopely)

Check out the complete list of rewards below:

First milestone (4x4 Grid): 50 dice

50 dice Second milestone (5x5 Grid): 200 dice

200 dice Third milestone (6x3 Grid): 50-100 dice, Cash, and Roll Treasures event tokens

50-100 dice, Cash, and Roll Treasures event tokens Fourth milestone (6x6 Grid): 180-500 dice

180-500 dice Fifth milestone (5x5 Grid): Yellow Sticker Pack, Roll Treasures event tokens, and Cash

Yellow Sticker Pack, Roll Treasures event tokens, and Cash Sixth milestone (6x6 Grid): 250 dice

250 dice Seventh milestone (6x6 Grid): 50-100 dice, Roll Treasures event tokens, and Cash

50-100 dice, Roll Treasures event tokens, and Cash Eighth milestone (7x5 Grid): 400-1K dice

400-1K dice Ninth milestone (7x4 Grid): Blue Sticker Pack, Roll Treasures event tokens, and Cash

Blue Sticker Pack, Roll Treasures event tokens, and Cash 10th milestone (6x6 Grid): 250 dice

250 dice 11th milestone (6x6 Grid): Roll Match Booster

Roll Match Booster 12th milestone (7x7 Grid): 1K-2K dice, Lucky Chance Booster

You need to gather the event-exclusive Pickaxe Tokens to participate in the event. Collect these tokens and tap on the event icon on the right-hand side of your screen. Then, tap on the different grid blocks to unearth the treasures. Completing each milestone will help you earn its corresponding reward.

Monopoly GO Roll Treasures Dig event: How to earn tokens

There are several different ways to earn tokens during the Roll Treasures Dig event. We have detailed all of these methods in the list below:

The Pickaxe tokens for this event (Image via Scopely)

Complete milestones in events and tournaments: Completing different milestones in other events and tournaments will help you earn Pickaxe tokens for the Monopoly GO Roll Treasures Dig event.

Completing different milestones in other events and tournaments will help you earn Pickaxe tokens for the Monopoly GO Roll Treasures Dig event. Complete Quick Wins: You can also complete the Quick Wins to earn Pickaxe tokens. These three small challenges can help you earn plenty of tokens for the event.

You can also complete the Quick Wins to earn Pickaxe tokens. These three small challenges can help you earn plenty of tokens for the event. Completing Dig event's milestones: Completing specific milestones in the Roll Treasures Dig event will reward you with extra Pickaxe tokens.

Completing specific milestones in the Roll Treasures Dig event will reward you with extra Pickaxe tokens. In-game shop: There is a gift box in the in-game Shop that refreshes every eight hours. You can also earn Pickaxe tokens from this gift box during the event.

The Monopoly GO Roll Treasures Dig event will remain active for only two days. Start earning Pickaxe tokens and complete the event milestones to earn all the rewards.

