Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament: Rewards and how to play

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 24, 2025 16:41 IST
Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint
The Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament is live (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament begins on May 24, 2025, and it will last a little longer than the usual Monopoly Go daily tournaments. The latest tournament can help you earn plenty of cash, dice rolls, and sticker packs. However, most tycoons will focus on trying to earn more Pickaxe tokens for the ongoing Treasure Dig event.

However, you must complete the milestones to earn the corresponding rewards. Thus, since completing these milestones often drains your stock of dice rolls, it can be beneficial to learn about the complete list of rewards to decide whether your efforts will be worth.

This article provides complete details about the Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament. Read on to explore more.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament

The Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint event begins on May 24, 2025, and, unlike the usual in-game tournaments, this event will last for two days before concluding on May 26. The tournament brings 48 milestones you must complete to earn the corresponding reward.

Players who complete all the milestones of this event can earn more than 9K dice rolls and over 150 Pickaxe tokens. The event also brings sticker packs you can open to complete the Star Wars Sticker Album, which will help you earn more prizes.

Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament below:

MilestoneRewardsPoints
13 Pickaxe tokens15 points
240 dice40 points
3Cash60 points
4Green Sticker pack100 points
5Cash125 points
64 Pickaxe tokens200 points
75 minutes High Roller220 points
8130 dice400 points
95 Pickaxe tokens300 points
10Yellow Sticker pack350 points
11175 dice625 points
127 Pickaxe tokens450 points
135 minutes Cash Boost300 points
14Pink Sticker pack400 points
158 Pickaxe tokens500 points
16215 dice750 points
17Cash600 points
1810 Pickaxe tokens600 points
19Cash650 points
20275 dice1K points
2112 Pickaxe tokens750 points
2220 minutes Mega Heist500 points
23Cas750 points
24315 dice1.4K points
2515 Pickaxe tokens850 points
26335 dice1.2K points
27Cash850 points
28355 dice1.8K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost750 points
3018 Pickaxe tokens950 points
31Cash1.K points
32400 dice2K points
3320 Pickaxe tokens1.1K points
34445 dice3K points
3540 minutes Mega Heist750 points
36500 dice3.1K points
37Cash1.25K points
38525 dice3.3K points
3922 Pickaxe tokens1.3K points
40550 dice3.5K points
41Cash1.5K points
42625 dice4.5K points
4325 Pickaxe tokens1.5K points
44645 dice5K points
4515 minutes Wheel Boost1.25K points
46700 dice6K points
47Cash1.75K points
483.5K dice18K points
Earn points to complete the milestones of today's tournament by landing on the Railroad tile and completing tasks like Heists and Shutdowns.

Here is how to win points for the Sandcrawler Sprint tournament (Image via Scopely)
Here is how to win points for the Sandcrawler Sprint tournament (Image via Scopely)

The blocked Shutdowns will help you earn two points, while the successful ones can help you with only four. On the other hand, the Small Heists will give you four points, while the Large Heists will help you earn six, and the Bankrupt Heists will help you earn eight points.

Use roll multipliers to multiply your point earnings to complete the milestones faster. Check out our tips to use these roll multipliers to get the most out of them.

You can also earn extra rewards by securing a top 10 to 15 standing in the tournament's ranking table.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

