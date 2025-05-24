Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament: Rewards and how to play
The Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament begins on May 24, 2025, and it will last a little longer than the usual Monopoly Go daily tournaments. The latest tournament can help you earn plenty of cash, dice rolls, and sticker packs. However, most tycoons will focus on trying to earn more Pickaxe tokens for the ongoing Treasure Dig event.
Ad
However, you must complete the milestones to earn the corresponding rewards. Thus, since completing these milestones often drains your stock of dice rolls, it can be beneficial to learn about the complete list of rewards to decide whether your efforts will be worth.
This article provides complete details about the Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament. Read on to explore more.
Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament
The Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint event begins on May 24, 2025, and, unlike the usual in-game tournaments, this event will last for two days before concluding on May 26. The tournament brings 48 milestones you must complete to earn the corresponding reward.
Ad
Trending
Ad
Players who complete all the milestones of this event can earn more than 9K dice rolls and over 150 Pickaxe tokens. The event also brings sticker packs you can open to complete the Star Wars Sticker Album, which will help you earn more prizes.
Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament below:
Milestone
Rewards
Points
1
3 Pickaxe tokens
15 points
2
40 dice
40 points
3
Cash
60 points
4
Green Sticker pack
100 points
5
Cash
125 points
6
4 Pickaxe tokens
200 points
7
5 minutes High Roller
220 points
8
130 dice
400 points
9
5 Pickaxe tokens
300 points
10
Yellow Sticker pack
350 points
11
175 dice
625 points
12
7 Pickaxe tokens
450 points
13
5 minutes Cash Boost
300 points
14
Pink Sticker pack
400 points
15
8 Pickaxe tokens
500 points
16
215 dice
750 points
17
Cash
600 points
18
10 Pickaxe tokens
600 points
19
Cash
650 points
20
275 dice
1K points
21
12 Pickaxe tokens
750 points
22
20 minutes Mega Heist
500 points
23
Cas
750 points
24
315 dice
1.4K points
25
15 Pickaxe tokens
850 points
26
335 dice
1.2K points
27
Cash
850 points
28
355 dice
1.8K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
750 points
30
18 Pickaxe tokens
950 points
31
Cash
1.K points
32
400 dice
2K points
33
20 Pickaxe tokens
1.1K points
34
445 dice
3K points
35
40 minutes Mega Heist
750 points
36
500 dice
3.1K points
37
Cash
1.25K points
38
525 dice
3.3K points
39
22 Pickaxe tokens
1.3K points
40
550 dice
3.5K points
41
Cash
1.5K points
42
625 dice
4.5K points
43
25 Pickaxe tokens
1.5K points
44
645 dice
5K points
45
15 minutes Wheel Boost
1.25K points
46
700 dice
6K points
47
Cash
1.75K points
48
3.5K dice
18K points
Ad
Earn points to complete the milestones of today's tournament by landing on the Railroad tile and completing tasks like Heists and Shutdowns.
The blocked Shutdowns will help you earn two points, while the successful ones can help you with only four. On the other hand, the Small Heists will give you four points, while the Large Heists will help you earn six, and the Bankrupt Heists will help you earn eight points.
You can also earn extra rewards by securing a top 10 to 15 standing in the tournament's ranking table.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Subhadip Dey
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.