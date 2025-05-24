Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament: Rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament begins on May 24, 2025, and it will last a little longer than the usual Monopoly Go daily tournaments. The latest tournament can help you earn plenty of cash, dice rolls, and sticker packs. However, most tycoons will focus on trying to earn more Pickaxe tokens for the ongoing Treasure Dig event.

However, you must complete the milestones to earn the corresponding rewards. Thus, since completing these milestones often drains your stock of dice rolls, it can be beneficial to learn about the complete list of rewards to decide whether your efforts will be worth.

This article provides complete details about the Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament. Read on to explore more.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament

The Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint event begins on May 24, 2025, and, unlike the usual in-game tournaments, this event will last for two days before concluding on May 26. The tournament brings 48 milestones you must complete to earn the corresponding reward.

Players who complete all the milestones of this event can earn more than 9K dice rolls and over 150 Pickaxe tokens. The event also brings sticker packs you can open to complete the Star Wars Sticker Album, which will help you earn more prizes.

Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Sandcrawler Sprint tournament below:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 3 Pickaxe tokens 15 points 2 40 dice 40 points 3 Cash 60 points 4 Green Sticker pack 100 points 5 Cash 125 points 6 4 Pickaxe tokens 200 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 220 points 8 130 dice 400 points 9 5 Pickaxe tokens 300 points 10 Yellow Sticker pack 350 points 11 175 dice 625 points 12 7 Pickaxe tokens 450 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 300 points 14 Pink Sticker pack 400 points 15 8 Pickaxe tokens 500 points 16 215 dice 750 points 17 Cash 600 points 18 10 Pickaxe tokens 600 points 19 Cash 650 points 20 275 dice 1K points 21 12 Pickaxe tokens 750 points 22 20 minutes Mega Heist 500 points 23 Cas 750 points 24 315 dice 1.4K points 25 15 Pickaxe tokens 850 points 26 335 dice 1.2K points 27 Cash 850 points 28 355 dice 1.8K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 750 points 30 18 Pickaxe tokens 950 points 31 Cash 1.K points 32 400 dice 2K points 33 20 Pickaxe tokens 1.1K points 34 445 dice 3K points 35 40 minutes Mega Heist 750 points 36 500 dice 3.1K points 37 Cash 1.25K points 38 525 dice 3.3K points 39 22 Pickaxe tokens 1.3K points 40 550 dice 3.5K points 41 Cash 1.5K points 42 625 dice 4.5K points 43 25 Pickaxe tokens 1.5K points 44 645 dice 5K points 45 15 minutes Wheel Boost 1.25K points 46 700 dice 6K points 47 Cash 1.75K points 48 3.5K dice 18K points

Earn points to complete the milestones of today's tournament by landing on the Railroad tile and completing tasks like Heists and Shutdowns.

Here is how to win points for the Sandcrawler Sprint tournament (Image via Scopely)

The blocked Shutdowns will help you earn two points, while the successful ones can help you with only four. On the other hand, the Small Heists will give you four points, while the Large Heists will help you earn six, and the Bankrupt Heists will help you earn eight points.

Use roll multipliers to multiply your point earnings to complete the milestones faster. Check out our tips to use these roll multipliers to get the most out of them.

You can also earn extra rewards by securing a top 10 to 15 standing in the tournament's ranking table.

