Monopoly Go Shade Speedway tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 04, 2025 13:04 GMT
Monopoly Go Shade Speedway tournament
The Shade Speedway tournament will soon go live in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Shade Speedway tournament begins today with 40 milestones that players must complete to earn in-game assets. The new daily tournament can also help you earn tokens for the Tycoon Racers event, which will help you participate in the event and earn more rewards. However, completing the milestones can easily drain your dice rolls.

This article lists all the rewards you can get from the tournament so that you can decide whether it is worth the effort. Check out everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Shade Speedway tournament below.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Shade Speedway tournament

The new Shade Speedway tournament begins on July 4, 2025, and it will last for a day, as usual, before concluding on July 5, 2025. There are 40 milestones in the event, and you can earn more than 5K dice rolls, 2.5K+ Tycoon Racers event tokens, and other in-game assets for completing all the milestones.

Players must land on the Railroad tile and complete tasks, like Shutdowns and Bank Heists, to earn points. This can help complete the milestones and grab the corresponding rewards.

Here is how to earn points from the Shade Speedway tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)
Each successful Shutdown will help you earn four points, while the blocked ones only give away two points. On the other hand, you can earn four points from Small Heists, six points from Large Heists, and eight points from Bankrupt Heists.

Check out the table for the complete list of Shade Speedaway tournament rewards in Monopoly Go:

MilestoneRewardsPoints
180 Tycoon Raceres event tokens
240 dice10 points
3Cash25 points
4Green Sticker Pack40 points
5Cash80 points
6100 Tycoon Raceres event tokens120 points
75 minutes High Roller150 points
8125 dice100 points
9120 Tycoon Raceres event tokens225 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack200 points
11160 Tycoon Raceres event tokens250 points
12200 dice275 points
135 minutes Cash Boost425 points
14160 Tycoon Raceres event tokens200 points
15Pink Sticker Pack300 points
16215 dice350 points
17200 Tycoon Raceres event tokens475 points
18235 dice350 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist550 points
20240 Tycoon Raceres event tokens250 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice775 points
23260 Tycoon Raceres event tokens600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
26260 Tycoon Raceres event tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28360 dice1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
30280 Tycoon Raceres event tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
34300 Tycoon Raceres event tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36600 dice2.35K points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3.5 points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points
You can use roll multipliers while rolling to earn points. This can multiply your earnings, helping you reach your goal sooner. However, carelessly spending dice with roll multipliers can drain your dice rolls very soon. Thus, feel free to check out these tips on using roll multipliers.

Since the Summer Escape season arrived recently, you can earn plenty of new stickers by opening the sticker pack rewards. This will boost your progress in the season-long sticker collection event.

