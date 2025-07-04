Monopoly Go Shade Speedway tournament: Schedule and rewards explained
The Monopoly Go Shade Speedway tournament begins today with 40 milestones that players must complete to earn in-game assets. The new daily tournament can also help you earn tokens for the Tycoon Racers event, which will help you participate in the event and earn more rewards. However, completing the milestones can easily drain your dice rolls.
This article lists all the rewards you can get from the tournament so that you can decide whether it is worth the effort. Check out everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Shade Speedway tournament below.
Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Shade Speedway tournament
The new Shade Speedway tournament begins on July 4, 2025, and it will last for a day, as usual, before concluding on July 5, 2025. There are 40 milestones in the event, and you can earn more than 5K dice rolls, 2.5K+ Tycoon Racers event tokens, and other in-game assets for completing all the milestones.
Players must land on the Railroad tile and complete tasks, like Shutdowns and Bank Heists, to earn points. This can help complete the milestones and grab the corresponding rewards.
Each successful Shutdown will help you earn four points, while the blocked ones only give away two points. On the other hand, you can earn four points from Small Heists, six points from Large Heists, and eight points from Bankrupt Heists.
Check out the table for the complete list of Shade Speedaway tournament rewards in Monopoly Go:
Milestone
Rewards
Points
1
80 Tycoon Raceres event tokens
2
40 dice
10 points
3
Cash
25 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
40 points
5
Cash
80 points
6
100 Tycoon Raceres event tokens
120 points
7
5 minutes High Roller
150 points
8
125 dice
100 points
9
120 Tycoon Raceres event tokens
225 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
200 points
11
160 Tycoon Raceres event tokens
250 points
12
200 dice
275 points
13
5 minutes Cash Boost
425 points
14
160 Tycoon Raceres event tokens
200 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack
300 points
16
215 dice
350 points
17
200 Tycoon Raceres event tokens
475 points
18
235 dice
350 points
19
30 minutes Mega Heist
550 points
20
240 Tycoon Raceres event tokens
250 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
275 dice
775 points
23
260 Tycoon Raceres event tokens
600 points
24
345 dice
1K points
25
Cash
800 points
26
260 Tycoon Raceres event tokens
750 points
27
Cash
850 points
28
360 dice
1.2K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
280 Tycoon Raceres event tokens
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
500 dice
1.75K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
300 Tycoon Raceres event tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
750 points
36
600 dice
2.35K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
800 dice
3.5 points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2125 dice
8.5K points
You can use roll multipliers while rolling to earn points. This can multiply your earnings, helping you reach your goal sooner. However, carelessly spending dice with roll multipliers can drain your dice rolls very soon. Thus, feel free to check out these tips on using roll multipliers.
Since the Summer Escape season arrived recently, you can earn plenty of new stickers by opening the sticker pack rewards. This will boost your progress in the season-long sticker collection event.
About the author
Subhadip Dey
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.