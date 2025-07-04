Monopoly Go Shade Speedway tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly Go Shade Speedway tournament begins today with 40 milestones that players must complete to earn in-game assets. The new daily tournament can also help you earn tokens for the Tycoon Racers event, which will help you participate in the event and earn more rewards. However, completing the milestones can easily drain your dice rolls.

This article lists all the rewards you can get from the tournament so that you can decide whether it is worth the effort. Check out everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Shade Speedway tournament below.

Complete schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Shade Speedway tournament

The new Shade Speedway tournament begins on July 4, 2025, and it will last for a day, as usual, before concluding on July 5, 2025. There are 40 milestones in the event, and you can earn more than 5K dice rolls, 2.5K+ Tycoon Racers event tokens, and other in-game assets for completing all the milestones.

Players must land on the Railroad tile and complete tasks, like Shutdowns and Bank Heists, to earn points. This can help complete the milestones and grab the corresponding rewards.

Here is how to earn points from the Shade Speedway tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)

Each successful Shutdown will help you earn four points, while the blocked ones only give away two points. On the other hand, you can earn four points from Small Heists, six points from Large Heists, and eight points from Bankrupt Heists.

Check out the table for the complete list of Shade Speedaway tournament rewards in Monopoly Go:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 80 Tycoon Raceres event tokens 2 40 dice 10 points 3 Cash 25 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 40 points 5 Cash 80 points 6 100 Tycoon Raceres event tokens 120 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 150 points 8 125 dice 100 points 9 120 Tycoon Raceres event tokens 225 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 200 points 11 160 Tycoon Raceres event tokens 250 points 12 200 dice 275 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 425 points 14 160 Tycoon Raceres event tokens 200 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 300 points 16 215 dice 350 points 17 200 Tycoon Raceres event tokens 475 points 18 235 dice 350 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 550 points 20 240 Tycoon Raceres event tokens 250 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 275 dice 775 points 23 260 Tycoon Raceres event tokens 600 points 24 345 dice 1K points 25 Cash 800 points 26 260 Tycoon Raceres event tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 360 dice 1.2K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 280 Tycoon Raceres event tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 500 dice 1.75K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 300 Tycoon Raceres event tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 600 dice 2.35K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 800 dice 3.5 points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2125 dice 8.5K points

You can use roll multipliers while rolling to earn points. This can multiply your earnings, helping you reach your goal sooner. However, carelessly spending dice with roll multipliers can drain your dice rolls very soon. Thus, feel free to check out these tips on using roll multipliers.

Since the Summer Escape season arrived recently, you can earn plenty of new stickers by opening the sticker pack rewards. This will boost your progress in the season-long sticker collection event.

