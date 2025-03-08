Monopoly GO Stunt Stars tournament: Schedule and rewards, explored

The Monopoly GO Stunt Stars tournament will start on March 8, 2025, and bring plenty of in-game assets as rewards that you can grab by completing the milestones. These rewards include cash, dice rolls, and sticker packs. However, since the Peg-E Prize Drop event is currently live, tycoons could be more interested in learning how many Prize Drop event tokens they could get from this tournament.

This article discusses everything to know about the Monopoly GO Stunt Stars tournament, including the complete list of rewards. Read on to learn more.

Complete the schedule and rewards list for Monopoly GO Stunt Stars tournament

As mentioned in our Monopoly GO daily events schedule, the Monopoly GO Stunt Stars tournament will begin on March 8, 2025, and like other in-game tournaments, it will last for a day before ending on March 9, 2025. This new tournament brings 40 milestones for the community, challenging players to earn points to complete them and get their corresponding rewards.

You can earn points by landing on certain tiles and completing certain tasks. The points you earn by completing these tasks can also help you secure a better ranking. While Scopely provides some amount of Cash to all participants of a tournament based on their rankings, you can also earn free rolls, sticker packs, and more for securing a position within the top 15 participants by the end of the Monopoly GO Stunt Stars tournament.

Additionally, you can earn plenty of sticker packs from the tournament that can boost your progress in the sticker collection event of the latest Movie Night season.

Since completing all the milestones of a tournament takes up a lot of rolls, it can be beneficial to learn about all the rewards for the Monopoly GO Stunt Stars tournament beforehand to decide whether it's worth their effort. Here are the milestones and their rewards:

First milestone (10 points) : 8 Peg-E tokens

: 8 Peg-E tokens Second milestone (25 points) : 40 dice

: 40 dice Third milestone (40 points) : Cash

: Cash Fourth milestone (80 points) : Green Sticker Pack

: Green Sticker Pack Fifth milestone (120 points) : Cash

: Cash Sixth milestone (150 points) : 12 Peg-E tokens

: 12 Peg-E tokens Seventh milestone (100 points) : 5 minutes High Roller

: 5 minutes High Roller Eighth milestone (225 points) : 150 dice

: 150 dice Ninth milestone (200 points) : 15 Peg-E tokens

: 15 Peg-E tokens 10th milestone (250 points) : Yellow Sticker Pack

: Yellow Sticker Pack 11th milestone (275 points) : 30 Peg-E tokens

: 30 Peg-E tokens 12th milestone (350 points) : 225 dice

: 225 dice 13th milestone (200 points) : 5 minutes Cash Boost

: 5 minutes Cash Boost 14th milestone (300 points) : 35 Peg-E tokens

: 35 Peg-E tokens 15th milestone (350 points) : Pink Sticker Pack

: Pink Sticker Pack 16th milestone (400 points) : 250 dice

: 250 dice 17th milestone (350 points) : 40 Peg-E tokens

: 40 Peg-E tokens 18th milestone (450 points) : 275 dice

: 275 dice 19th milestone (250 points) : 30 minutes Mega Heist

: 30 minutes Mega Heist 20th milestone (400 points) : 50 Peg-E tokens

: 50 Peg-E tokens 21st milestone (500 points) : Cash

: Cash 22nd milestone (650 points) : 325 dice

: 325 dice 23rd milestone (600 points) : 70 Peg-E tokens

: 70 Peg-E tokens 24th milestone (900 points) : 400 dice

: 400 dice 25th milestone (800 points) : Cash

: Cash 26th milestone (750 points) : 75 Peg-E tokens

: 75 Peg-E tokens 27th milestone (850 points) : Cash

: Cash 28th milestone (1K points) : 425 dice

: 425 dice 29th milestone (500 points) : 10 minutes Cash Boost

: 10 minutes Cash Boost 30th milestone (800 points) : 80 Peg-E tokens

: 80 Peg-E tokens 31st milestone (900 points) : Cash

: Cash 32nd milestone (1.5K points) : 575 dice

: 575 dice 33rd milestone (1.2K points) : Cash

: Cash 34th milestone (1K points) : 100 Peg-E tokens

: 100 Peg-E tokens 35th milestone (750 points) : 30 minutes Builder's Bash

: 30 minutes Builder's Bash 36th milestone (2K points) : 700 dice

: 700 dice 37th milestone (1.5K points) : Cash

: Cash 38th milestone (3K points) : 950 dice

: 950 dice 39th milestone (2K points) : Cash

: Cash 40th milestone (7K points): 2.5K dice

Here is how to win rewards from the tournaments in Monopoly GO (Image for reference via Scopely)

Land on the Railroad tile and perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points. Each blocked Shutdown will earn you two points, while each successful one will help you get four points. On the other hand, each Small Heist will help you earn four points, Large Heist will help you earn six points, and Bankrupt Heists will help you earn eight points. You can use the roll multipliers to increase your point earning, thus boosting your progress in the tournament.

