Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament, which begins on March 30, 2025, has plenty of rewards for the community. This tournament brings 40 milestones for the tycoons, challenging them to complete all of these challenges for more than 6K dice rolls and a lot of Desert Bloom Partners Event tokens. Since the latest Partners event is also live, these tokens are among the most prized possessions for tycoons.
However, since it takes a lot of dice rolls to complete all the milestones of this event, it is beneficial for the players to learn about learn about the list of rewards to decide whether it is worth their efforts and in-game assets.
This article will mention the rewards on offer and some other information about the Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament to help players stay a step ahead of their peers.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament
The Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament will last for a day, beginning on March 30 and ending on March 31, 2025. This event brings 40 milestones that players must unlock by completing specific tasks to earn the corresponding rewards.
The event brings 6.5K dice rolls, plenty of Cash, Sticker Packs, and other rewards. However, gamers will likely be more interested in grabbing the 1.91K Partners event's tokens, which can help the tycoons win more from the Desert Bloom Partners event.
Check out the list below to learn about the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament:
To complete these milestones, tycoons must land on the Railroad tile and perform Shutdowns and Mega Heists to earn points. While each successful Shutdown will grant players four points, each blocked one will give them only two points.
Similarly, each Small Heist will give them four points, each Large Heist will allow them to earn six points, and each Bankrupt Heist will give the tycoons eight points.
However, no matter how many times they perform these tasks, with such a low number of points earned each time, it will be tough to complete milestones that require thousands of points. In such instances, players can use roll multipliers while trying to unlock those milestones.
However, there is a catch. While a x10 roll multiplier can help you earn up to 80 points, it will also deduct 10 dice from their stock. Thus, try to learn certain tips for using roll multipliers to get the most out of this feature.