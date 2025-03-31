Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament, which begins on March 30, 2025, has plenty of rewards for the community. This tournament brings 40 milestones for the tycoons, challenging them to complete all of these challenges for more than 6K dice rolls and a lot of Desert Bloom Partners Event tokens. Since the latest Partners event is also live, these tokens are among the most prized possessions for tycoons.

However, since it takes a lot of dice rolls to complete all the milestones of this event, it is beneficial for the players to learn about learn about the list of rewards to decide whether it is worth their efforts and in-game assets.

This article will mention the rewards on offer and some other information about the Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament to help players stay a step ahead of their peers.

Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament

The Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament will last for a day, beginning on March 30 and ending on March 31, 2025. This event brings 40 milestones that players must unlock by completing specific tasks to earn the corresponding rewards.

The event brings 6.5K dice rolls, plenty of Cash, Sticker Packs, and other rewards. However, gamers will likely be more interested in grabbing the 1.91K Partners event's tokens, which can help the tycoons win more from the Desert Bloom Partners event.

Check out the list below to learn about the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament:

Milestones Rewards Points 1 70 Partners tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 80 Partners tokens 150 points 7 High Roller and Cash 100 points 8 150 dice and Cash 225 points 9 100 Partners tokens and Cash 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 120 Partners tokens and Cash 375 points 12 225 dice 350 points 13 Cash Boost and Cash 200 points 14 150 Partners tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack and Cash 350 points 16 250 dice and cash 400 points 17 180 Partners tokens 350 points 18 275 dice 450 points 19 Mega Heist and Cash 250 points 20 200 Partners tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 325 dice 650 points 23 220 Partners tokens and Cash 600 points 24 400 dice 900 points 25 Cash 800 points 26 240 Partners tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 425 dice 1K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 250 Partners tokens and Cash 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 575 dice 1.5K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 300 Partners tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 700 dice 2K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 950 dice 3K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2.5K dice 7K points

To complete these milestones, tycoons must land on the Railroad tile and perform Shutdowns and Mega Heists to earn points. While each successful Shutdown will grant players four points, each blocked one will give them only two points.

This is how you can earn points for this tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)

Similarly, each Small Heist will give them four points, each Large Heist will allow them to earn six points, and each Bankrupt Heist will give the tycoons eight points.

However, no matter how many times they perform these tasks, with such a low number of points earned each time, it will be tough to complete milestones that require thousands of points. In such instances, players can use roll multipliers while trying to unlock those milestones.

However, there is a catch. While a x10 roll multiplier can help you earn up to 80 points, it will also deduct 10 dice from their stock. Thus, try to learn certain tips for using roll multipliers to get the most out of this feature.

