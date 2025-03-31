  • home icon
  • Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 31, 2025 00:16 IST
Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament
The Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament is going live today (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament, which begins on March 30, 2025, has plenty of rewards for the community. This tournament brings 40 milestones for the tycoons, challenging them to complete all of these challenges for more than 6K dice rolls and a lot of Desert Bloom Partners Event tokens. Since the latest Partners event is also live, these tokens are among the most prized possessions for tycoons.

However, since it takes a lot of dice rolls to complete all the milestones of this event, it is beneficial for the players to learn about learn about the list of rewards to decide whether it is worth their efforts and in-game assets.

This article will mention the rewards on offer and some other information about the Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament to help players stay a step ahead of their peers.

Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament

The Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament will last for a day, beginning on March 30 and ending on March 31, 2025. This event brings 40 milestones that players must unlock by completing specific tasks to earn the corresponding rewards.

The event brings 6.5K dice rolls, plenty of Cash, Sticker Packs, and other rewards. However, gamers will likely be more interested in grabbing the 1.91K Partners event's tokens, which can help the tycoons win more from the Desert Bloom Partners event.

Check out the list below to learn about the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Sand Speedsters tournament:

MilestonesRewardsPoints
170 Partners tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
680 Partners tokens150 points
7High Roller and Cash100 points
8150 dice and Cash225 points
9100 Partners tokens and Cash200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
11120 Partners tokens and Cash375 points
12225 dice350 points
13Cash Boost and Cash200 points
14150 Partners tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack and Cash350 points
16250 dice and cash400 points
17180 Partners tokens350 points
18275 dice450 points
19Mega Heist and Cash250 points
20200 Partners tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22325 dice650 points
23220 Partners tokens and Cash600 points
24400 dice900 points
25Cash800 points
26240 Partners tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28425 dice1K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
30250 Partners tokens and Cash800 points
31Cash900 points
32575 dice1.5K points
33Cash1.2K points
34300 Partners tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36700 dice2K points
37Cash1.5K points
38950 dice3K points
39Cash2K points
402.5K dice7K points
To complete these milestones, tycoons must land on the Railroad tile and perform Shutdowns and Mega Heists to earn points. While each successful Shutdown will grant players four points, each blocked one will give them only two points.

This is how you can earn points for this tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)
This is how you can earn points for this tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)

Similarly, each Small Heist will give them four points, each Large Heist will allow them to earn six points, and each Bankrupt Heist will give the tycoons eight points.

However, no matter how many times they perform these tasks, with such a low number of points earned each time, it will be tough to complete milestones that require thousands of points. In such instances, players can use roll multipliers while trying to unlock those milestones.

However, there is a catch. While a x10 roll multiplier can help you earn up to 80 points, it will also deduct 10 dice from their stock. Thus, try to learn certain tips for using roll multipliers to get the most out of this feature.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
