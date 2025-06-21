Black Clover Mobile to shutdown this August

According to an official post released on the title's social media handles, Black Clover Mobile will close its servers on August 21, 2025. The news came as a heartbreak for those who have played the game for a very long time and invested a lot of hard work into progressing in-game.

As a ceremonious goodbye, the developer will release a final update on June 26, 2025. It will include content inspired by Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, along with a special event and two important Mages.

Read on to learn more about the closure of Black Clover Mobile's servers.

Black Clover Mobile is set to bid adieu to players

The official post announcing the shutdown of Black Clover Mobile features a long and detailed caption. It opens with a grateful note, thanking the loyal fans who supported the game.

The succeeding lines read:

"It’s difficult to create a new game, but even more heartbreaking to end one. As we prepare this message, we reflect on a journey filled with excitement, doubt, joy, challenges, and most of all, the dedication and hard work that came to life when we shared it with you."

Subsequently, we are notified of the final update set to arrive on June 26, 2025. The patch will introduce content inspired by Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, along with a special event and two key mages, marking the game's closure.

The developer urges players to participate in these final moments and celebrate the game's last chapter.

Other technical information related to Black Clover Mobile's shutdown

Here is other important information you should know about the shutdown:

From June 20, 2025 (Yesterday), no players will be able to purchase an item or create a new account in-game.

Items purchased can be used until the closure of the game's servers.

During the application period, eligible players can request a transfer of their Premium Black Crystals to a designated Garena mobile game via the Customer Service support page.

Currencies obtained from gameplay or event rewards are not eligible for transfer.

The transfer request period will begin on August 21, 2025 (UTC-5) and last until September 25, 2025 (UTC-5).

