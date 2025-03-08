Brawl Stars Brawl Like a Girl event 2025: Schedule, how to participate, and more

Supercell announced the return of the Brawl Stars Brawl Like a Girl event 2025, and the community is excited about it. The devs launch this Brawl Stars event every year on March 8, 2025, to celebrate International Women's Day. While they announced a full-fledged event with multiple milestones last year that brought some amazing gifts, this year the developer team announced only one gift.

That said, since they recently launched the Dark Sands season in Brawl Stars a few days ago, the community seemed less bothered about why the Brawl Stars Brawl Like a Girl event has fewer rewards this season.

This article will discuss everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Brawl Like a Girl event 2025.

Brawl Stars Brawl Like a Girl event 2025: Complete schedule, participation guide, and rewards

Supercell announced the launch of Brawl Stars Brawl Like a Girl event 2025, via a post on the official X handle of the title. According to this post, the Brawl Stars Brawl Like a Girl event 2025 is returning on March 8, 2025, and it will last until March 11, 2025.

Last year, the developer announced multiple milestones that players could complete by playing only with female Brawlers. Completing each milestone as a community provided corresponding rewards to all the participants. However, this year, Supercell announced that players need to complete a special quest before March 11, 2025, to get a new pin.

Check out the step-by-step guide on how to participate in the Brawl Like a Girl event 2025:

Step 1: Open the game.

Open the game. Step 2: Play any mode (Ranked, normal, or mixed) with any Brawler.

Play any mode (Ranked, normal, or mixed) with any Brawler. Step 3: Register eight wins.

The Brawl Like a Girl event Quest (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Like a Girl event 2025 is a Special Quest (available in the list of quests), that you have to complete by winning eight matches. You can get the reward, i.e., a special pin, after registering eight victories in the game before March 11, 2025.

