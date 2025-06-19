Brawl Stars Hypercharge Unleashed event (June 2025): Event schedule, how to get free Hypercharge, and more

The Brawl Stars Hypercharge Unleashed event is back, and the community has the chance to earn free Hypercharges again. Since they cost 5000 Coins, unlocking them gets tougher than usual, especially for the free-to-play community. This event is a great chance for players to unlock Hypercharges of their favorite Brawlers.

According to an official X post from the title's page, the Brawl Stars Hypercharge Unleashed event is returning on June 19, 2025. This article will tell you everything you need to know about it.

Brawl Stars Hypercharge Unleashed event: Schedule, and how to get free Hypercharges

The Brawl Stars Hypercharge Unleashed event brings a unique opportunity for players to get some free Hypercharges. Starting on June 19, 2025, this event will only last for four days, before concluding on June 23, 2025, at 9:00 am UTC.

You need to participate in the event where you will play one of the eight random Brawlers in the Solo Showdown game mode. You must register 25 wins to earn your free Hypercharge.

Check out the guide below to participate in the Hypercharge Unleashed event:

Step 1: Open the game.

Open the game. Step 2: Click on the button beside the Play button on your homescreen (bottom left corner) to select the mode.

Click on the button beside the Play button on your homescreen (bottom left corner) to select the mode. Step 3: Select the Hypercharge Unleashed event from the Special Events.

Select the Hypercharge Unleashed event from the Special Events. Step 4: Click on play to start participating in the event.

There are eight random Brawlers, i.e., Clancy, Willow, Kaze, Kenjie, Gus, Lily, Griff, and Amber. You will be assigned to one of these Brawlers before each game. Register 25 wins in the event to get a random Hypercharge for one of the Brawlers you own.

It is also the final Ranked Season of the current Pro Pass. Supercell has announced that Mr. P, Frank, and Cordelius are the maxed-out Brawlers that will be available during this Ranked Season.

