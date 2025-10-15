Clash of Clans maintenance break October 15, 2025: Schedule and other details explored

Supercell is launching a Clash of Clans maintenance break on October 15, 2025. Ever since the October 2025 update launched, the players have been facing bugs such as login issues, unprecedented Equipment loss, and more. The developer released an optional update a couple of days ago (on October 13, 2025), but some of the bugs persisted.Therefore, today, Supercell is conducting a Clash of Clans maintenance break to solve these issues and improve the player experience. In this article, we will discuss the COC maintenance break today.Clash of Clans maintenance break: Schedule and moreAccording to an official X post, the Clash of Clans maintenance break on October 15, 2025, will begin at 11:00 am UTC and will last for around 40 minutes before ending at 11:40 am UTC.The X post also promised that the developer will fix some of the ongoing issues addressed in the optional update last week, including CWL Bonus screen position, login issues, and more.Also read: How to get more Rock Medals in COCCWL Bonus Screen position: The screen UI of the CWL Bonus Screen is misaligned. This is causing some buttons on the screen to get stuck, and the names of players getting these bonuses were not fully visible.Login Issues: Some players reported the game crashing after the loading screen. This problem became prevalent after the developer applied fix to the Revenge-Ore glitch.Equipment Loss after friendly challenges: Many users complained about their Hero Equipment levels dropping after participating in friendly challenges.Apart from these fixes, Supercell has also promised to provide a ranked tutorial to players who have never updated their Clan Castle. Since the developer recently revamped Clash of Clans' Ranked System in the COC October 2025 update, this tutorial will help players get accustomed to the new system and will hopefully inspire more more fans to join in, boosting the game's competitiveness.