  Clash of Clans maintenance break October 15, 2025: Schedule and other details explored

Clash of Clans maintenance break October 15, 2025: Schedule and other details explored

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Oct 15, 2025 12:14 GMT
Clash of Clans maintenance break
Clash of Clans maintenance break for October 15, 2025 (Image via Supercell)

Supercell is launching a Clash of Clans maintenance break on October 15, 2025. Ever since the October 2025 update launched, the players have been facing bugs such as login issues, unprecedented Equipment loss, and more. The developer released an optional update a couple of days ago (on October 13, 2025), but some of the bugs persisted.

Therefore, today, Supercell is conducting a Clash of Clans maintenance break to solve these issues and improve the player experience. In this article, we will discuss the COC maintenance break today.

Clash of Clans maintenance break: Schedule and more

According to an official X post, the Clash of Clans maintenance break on October 15, 2025, will begin at 11:00 am UTC and will last for around 40 minutes before ending at 11:40 am UTC.

The X post also promised that the developer will fix some of the ongoing issues addressed in the optional update last week, including CWL Bonus screen position, login issues, and more.

  • CWL Bonus Screen position: The screen UI of the CWL Bonus Screen is misaligned. This is causing some buttons on the screen to get stuck, and the names of players getting these bonuses were not fully visible.
  • Login Issues: Some players reported the game crashing after the loading screen. This problem became prevalent after the developer applied fix to the Revenge-Ore glitch.
  • Equipment Loss after friendly challenges: Many users complained about their Hero Equipment levels dropping after participating in friendly challenges.

Apart from these fixes, Supercell has also promised to provide a ranked tutorial to players who have never updated their Clan Castle. Since the developer recently revamped Clash of Clans' Ranked System in the COC October 2025 update, this tutorial will help players get accustomed to the new system and will hopefully inspire more more fans to join in, boosting the game's competitiveness.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
