Clash of Clans Maintenance Break March 28, 2025: All bug fixes explored

Supercell announced a Clash of Clans Maintenance Break for March 28, 2025, that aims to fix certain bugs that appeared during the initial hours of the Clash Anytime update going live. In an official X post, announced the developer it will go on a quick maintenance break to fix certain issues, like the disappearance of saved Army Recipes, issues with donating Super Troops, and more, ruining the players' gameplay experience.

This article will talk about everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Maintenance Break March 28, 2025.

Clash of Clans Maintenance Break today (March 28, 2025): Everything you need to know

As per a recent (at the time of writing) X post, live on the title's X page, the COC developer will perform a quick 30 minutes maintenance to fix certain bugs, that are ruining the players' experience.

The developer stated this Clash of Clans Maintenance Break aims to fix these issues bugging the community:

Tapping the "D20 Decision Dice" Super Decoration was causing some issues

Snake Prince portrait camera misaligned in the Hero Hall

Saved army recipes would disappear on some localized versions of the game

Donating Super Troops with gems during wars didn’t work correctly

Connection issue during Capital Raid Attacks that could cause players to disconnect.

The Clash of Clans Maintenance Break begins on March 28, 2025, at approximately 9:37 am UTC and will end within 30 minutes. The developer has also stated Replays are expected to stay valid after this quick maintenance break.

What's new in the latest Clash of Clans Clash Anytime update?

Supercell has introduced a lot of new things in its popular mobile strategy title with the COC Clash Anytime update. Troop Training Time was removed; thus, the Magic Potions and treats related to training were also removed.

A new Hero Pet for the Minion Prince, a new Town Hall level, and a lot more have been added. Certain leaks also suggest Supercell is planning for a COC x WWE collaboration in April 2025, after this update. Feel free to read more about recent leaks.

