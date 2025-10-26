Developer answers why the community keeps getting Assassin Brawlers in Brawl Stars

The recent Brawl Talk shared details on the upcoming Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration, a new Mythic called Assassin Brawler, and other updates. The community has been absolutely elated about the prospects of the highly anticipated collaboration with the popular Netflix show Stranger Things ever since the developer teased it.However, the excitement settled soon after the official announcement in Brawl Talk, and the community began to ask more pertinent questions, such as why the developer was constantly bringing new Assassin Brawlers instead of other classes.In a recent post, a reliable Brawl Stars content creator (@clb_stars) shared a screenshot where Frank, the General Game Lead of Brawl Stars, answered this question.Why does Supercell keep releasing Assassins in Brawl Stars?In the recent Brawl Talk, the developer announced the arrival of Gigi in Brawl Stars, who is a Mythic, Assassin Brawler. She will be a part of the Juju trio in the game. While Gigi's main attack and Super looked impressive, many players are unhappy that the developer is adding another Assassin to the game.According to the X post from @clb_stars, one community member took to the internet, urging the developer to stop adding Assassins. They said that Assassins were not as fun to play as the developer might think, and the developer should try adding some snipers or Brawlers of other classes to the game.As the post gained some traction, it reached Frank, the game's General Game Lead. As per the screenshot posted by @clb_stars, Frank replied, stating that Assassins were by far the most popular Brawlers among both new and hyper-engaged players.Assassin class Brawlers beat the other Brawler classes in both playtime and acquisitions, according to Frank. He added that the Assassin characters are often the most loved across all games. However, in typical Supercell fashion, Frank also shared some words of hope for players bored with the new Assassin releases.The General Game Lead stated that they would try to discuss their release structure more with the community in the future and use the feedback before future releases.