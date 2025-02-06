EA FC Tactical introduces new Icon Scout Lineup: Shevchenko, Butragueno, Ashley Cole, and more

EA Sports has unveiled a new batch of Icon Scout players in EA FC Tactical, featuring legendary footballers that players can now recruit. This exclusive lineup, available for a limited time, includes Andriy Shevchenko, Emilio Butragueno, Ashley Cole, Marcel Desailly, and 36 other Icons.

With a guaranteed 4-star or higher player within 50 scouts, plus the Select Spotlight feature to improve signing odds for specific players, this is an excellent opportunity to secure some of football’s most legendary figures.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest EA FC Tactical Icon Scout event.

EA FC Tactical Icon Scout players: Full new list and features

EA FC Tactical introduced a new Icon Scout lineup Image via EA Sports)

The Icon Scout feature is a special scouting system designed for recruiting legendary players. Unlike regular scouting, the Icon Scout feature guarantees a 4-star or higher player within 50 scouts.

Trending

EA Sports has introduced 40 new Icon players in this limited-time EA FC Tactical Icon Scout event. Following is the list.

Promo Icons:

Ashley Cole (LB)

Emilio Butragueno (ST)

Andriy Shevchenko (ST)

Marcel Desailly (CB)

Other Icons:

Alan Shearer (ST)

Andriy Shevchenko (ST)

Davor Suker (ST)

Ruud van Nistelrooy (ST)

Robin van Persie (ST)

Ian Wright (ST)

Hugo Sanchez (ST)

Henrik Larsson (CAM)

Gianfranco Zola (CAM)

Socrates (CAM)

Jorge Valdano (ST)

Pavel Nedvěd (LM)

Juan Roman Riquelme (CAM)

John Barnes (LW)

Hernan Crespo (ST)

Kenny Dalglish (ST)

Juan Sebastian Veron (CM)

Patrick Vieira (CM)

Michael Essien (CM)

Claude Makelele (CDM)

Marcel Desailly (CDM)

Gennaro Gattuso (CDM)

Gary Lineker (CM)

Paul Scholes (CM)

Nemanja Vidic (CB)

Fernando Hierro (CB)

Rio Ferdinand (CB)

Bobby Moore (CB)

Marcel Desailly (CDM)

Roy Keane (CB)

Ronald Koeman (LM)

Gianluca Zambrotta (RB)

Laurent Blanc (CB)

Sol Campbell (CB)

Carlos Alberto Torres (RB)

Additionally, the Select Spotlight feature lets players increase their chances of signing specific Icons, making it easier to land a footballing legend.

The Select Spotlight feature (Image via EA Sports)

The inclusion of Wish Points adds another layer of strategy, allowing players to accumulate points and exchange them for an Icon of their choice.

Duplicate Icons will also grant Scout Shards, which can be traded for valuable in-game rewards.

Expand Tweet

This exclusive Icon Scout update in EA FC Tactical introduces some of football’s biggest legends, from Shevchenko’s striking power to Desailly’s defensive mastery.

With a guaranteed 4-star or higher Icon every 50 scouts, plus the ability to boost signing odds and redeem Wish Points, this is a prime opportunity to build a legendary squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback