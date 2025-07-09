EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Icons and players

Antwan and Tak from EA Sports have announced the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Icons and players via a livestream on YouTube and Twitch. A total of 18 names have been announced for the promo, which will go live in the game on July 10, 2025. The list features some of the greatest legends to have ever played the sport and veterans who are still active.

The announcement has created considerable buzz among EA FC Mobile enthusiasts who have been waiting for new promo players after the conclusion of Aqua vs Inferno.

What are the announced EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Icons?

Multiple high-rated Icons have been announced for the upcoming Ragnarok Mighty Winter promo. These players can be added to any gamer's Ultimate Team to help them win more matches in VS Attack, H2H, and Manager modes.

Here are all the announced EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Icons:

111 OVR CAM - Bobby Charlton

111 OVR LW - George Best

111 OVR RB - Carlos Alberto

111 OVR ST - Ferenc Puskas

111 OVR ST - Didier Drogba

110 OVR CM - Frank Lampard

110 OVR CDM - Roy Keane

110 OVR RM - Gheorghe Hagi

110 OVR CB - Ledley King

109 OVR CM - Guti

108 OVR CAM - Abedi Pele

All these Icons have 108+ OVRs, with many crossing the 110 mark. For this reason, they are expected to sell like hot pancakes once they are added to the title. However, their prices in the market will be sky-high, and they will also demand a lot of Mighty Winter Shards. This means spending your accumulated Market Pick Tokens can help you get a player for free.

What are the announced modern-day EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter players?

Six modern-day footballers with high overall ratings will also feature in the upcoming promo in EA FC Mobile.

Listed below are the announced EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter modern-day players:

109 OVR CAM - Dan Burn

109 OVR GK - Wojciech Szczęsny

109 OVR RW - Pedro

108 OVR LB - Raphael Gurreiro

108 OVR CDM - Arturo Vidal

108 OVR CM - Santi Cazorla

Unlike the Icons, these modern-day stars do not require many Mighty Winter Shards for exchange. You are recommended to play the promo chapters and collect the shards, which you can exchange later on to obtain the player cards.

