All introduced EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 4 players

EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 4 players in the title. It is the final week of the popular promo, and the updated player list features a mix of revered football legends and modern-day stars. These players are now available in the Gallery Chapter, Store Packs, and the in-game market.

This article lists all the introduced EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 4 players.

Who are the recently introduced EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 4 players?

EA Sports has introduced 17 EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 4 players. Among them are five icons who have left a lasting mark on the sport with their exceptional performances over the decades. Alongside them are current-generation players who have also made a great impact on their respective teams.

The Week 4 lineup players can be great assets to your Ultimate Team, potentially helping you rank up quickly in Division Rivals mode.

Snippet showing EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 4 players (Image via EA Sports)

Here are all the introduced EA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Week 4 players:

109 OVR CDM - Patrick Vieira (Inferno)

109 OVR CDM - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Aqua)

109 OVR CDM - Nemanja Vidic (Inferno)

109 OVR CDM - Luis Figo (Aqua)

108 OVR CDM - John Arne Riise (Inferno)

108 OVR CDM - Eric Cantona (Inferno)

108 OVR CDM - Dominik Szoboszlai (Inferno)

107 OVR CDM - Ruben Dias (Aqua)

107 OVR CDM - Randal Kolo Muani (Aqua)

107 OVR CDM - Fermin Lopez (Inferno)

107 OVR CDM - Tijjani Reijnders (Aqua)

106 OVR CDM - Exequiel Zeballos (Aqua)

106 OVR CDM - Joshua Zirkzee (Inferno)

106 OVR CDM - Hwang In Beom (Inferno)

106 OVR CDM - Ousmane Diomande (Aqua)

106 OVR CDM - Gerard Martin (Inferno)

106 OVR CDM - Raoul Bellanova (Aqua)

Since all these players have a minimum of 106 OVRs, they are selling for great prices in the in-game market. If you have enough spare Market Pick Tokens, you can use them wisely to obtain a Week 4 card for free.

With the promo entering its final week, EA Sports hopes that new players will join the action and take advantage of this opportunity to get the coveted Aqua vs Inferno Week 4 cards.

