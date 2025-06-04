EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 players

EA Sports has announced the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 players. The stars featured in the Ultimate Team of the Season play in the best leagues in the world and dominated their opponents throughout the recently concluded 2024-2025 season.

The EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 players will be added to the game following the weekly reset on June 5, 2025, UTC.

Who are the announced EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 players?

A total of 39 players, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe, have made it to the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25. Their addition to the lineup is expected to generate immense excitement, especially for the ongoing TOTS 25 promo.

Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 players:

109 ST - Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

109 ST - Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

109 CDM - Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain)

109 ST - Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

109 RW - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

109 CB - Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

109 CM - Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

109 ST - Mateo Retegui (Inter Milan)

109 CB - Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

109 ST - Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

109 LW - Raphinha (Barcelona)

109 RW - Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

109 CM - Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

109 CM - Pedri (Barcelona)

109 ST - Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

109 CAM - Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

109 ST - Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting)

108 CAM - Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

108 CB - Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

108 LW - Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

108 LB - Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

108 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

108 CDM - Declan Rice (Arsenal)

108 CDM - Scott McTominay (Napoli)

108 LW - Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

108 CB - Inigo Martinez (Barcelona)

108 ST - Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

108 CDM - Ngolo Kante (Al-Ittihad)

107 CB - Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain)

107 GK - David De Gea (Fiorentina)

107 LM - Borja Sainz (Norwich)

107 CDM - Ao Tanaka (Leeds United)

107 RM - Moussa Diaby (Al-Ittihad)

107 CB - Roger Ibanez (Al-Ahli)

107 ST - Luis Suarez (Inter Miami)

107 CAM - Evander (Cincinnati)

107 CB - Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)

107 CAM - Sem Steijn (Feyenoord)

107 CAM - Xherdan Shaqiri (Basel)

Once these EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 players are launched in the game, their cards are likely to sell like hot pancakes. You can try your luck by using Market Pick Tokens to potentially get a card for free.

