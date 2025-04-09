EA Sports to introduce EA FC Mobile Sangkran Splash promo

A few hours ago, EA Sports teased the introduction of the EA FC Mobile Sangkran Splash promo, which will be added to the title following the weekly reset on April 10, 2025 (UTC). As indicated by the promo's name, the Sangkran Splash celebrates the popular Thai New Year festival, which will go on between April 12 and April 15, 2025.

Through the video, the developers have teased the best-rated players for the Sangkran Splash promo. It has already created a huge buzz amongst Thai EA FC Mobile users, who are eagerly waiting for a promo to celebrate their New Year.

What must you know about the upcoming EA FC Mobile Sangkran Splash promo?

The Thai New Year is around the corner, and its festivities have likely prompted EA Sports to introduce the Sangkran Splash. People organize elaborate and friendly water fights at this festival, and in recognition of this tradition, the promo will also feature a theme of water fights.

Based on the video, the EA FC Mobile Sangkran Splash promo's main attraction will be the three legend cards with 107 OVRs. Here's a look at the teased cards:

107 CB from Portugal

107 LW from England

107 CM from England

Furthermore, based on the leaks provided by popular leaker Sappurit, the EA FC Mobile Sangkran Splash will also have two chapters - Main and Gallery. The Main chapter will have a Goal Getter reward, daily tickets to complete VS Attack and H2H matches and earn tokens (Water Sprays). These Water Sprays can be used to obtain great rewards.

Meanwhile, the Gallery chapter will contain all Sangkran Splash promo players who can be redeemed using the exclusive promo shards.

The promo will likely feature a mini-pass that can be visited through the Main chapter.

The Sangkran Splash will run as a side event alongside the Pitch Beats and UCL 2025 Road to the Finals promos. It will be available for a limited time and will be replaced by another time-limited event.

Players who will tune in to play the new Rock chapter of the Pitch Beats promo must try out the Sangkran Splash, as it is easy to complete missions in side events and earn the teased player cards.

