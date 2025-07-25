EA Sports introduces EA FC Mobile World Elite Clubs Pack

The massive success of the FIFA Club World Cup has led EA Sports to introduce the EA FC Mobile World Elite Clubs Pack. The Pack is available in the in-game Store and features some of the most prominent names in today's football world. These stars brilliantly performed in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and their cards can be slotted into any user's Ultimate Team due to their high OVR.

Ad

The World Elite Clubs Pack will be live in the game for a limited time.

Which are the best players in the EA FC Mobile World Elite Clubs Pack?

The World Elite Clubs pack can be opened using 400 FC Points. It is limited to 10 packs per player. However, you are guaranteed to get great pulls every time you open a pack, making it worth spending on.

Ad

Trending

Snippet showing the best players in the EA FC Mobile World Elite Clubs Pack (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the best players in the EA FC Mobile World Elite Clubs Pack:

Ad

109 ST - Kylian Mbappe

109 CM - Jude Bellingham

109 ST - Ousmane Dembele

109 RW - Desire Doue

109 CM - Vitinha

109 RB - Achraf Hakimi

109 GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma

109 ST - Ousmane Dembele

109 CAM - Joao Neves

109 LW - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

108 CB - Tosin Adarabioyo

108 CM - Luka Modric

108 CM - Jude Bellingham

108 ST - Kylian Mbappe

108 LW - Vinicius Jr.

108 CB - Marquinhos

108 RW - Ousmane Dembele

108 CDM - Joao Neves

108 GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma

108 LW - Bradley Barcola

108 LB - Nuno Mendes

107 CM - Enzo Fernandez

107 CAM - Christopher Nkunku

107 LW - Vinicius Jr.

107 CB - Antonio Rudiger

107 CM - Luke Modric

107 RW - Rodrygo

107 CM - Valverde

107 LW - Vinicius Jr.

107 ST - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

107 LW - Bradley Barcola

107 LB - Nuno Mendes

107 CM - Vitinha

107 CB - Marquinhos

107 CB - Willian Pacho

Ad

Also Read: EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Shards exchanges: All players, Icons, and their required Shards explored.

As seen, many stars like Bellingham, Mendes, Vinicius Jr., and Dembele have multiple card variants in the EA FC Mobile World Elite Clubs Pack. Hence, your chance of pulling one of their cards is the highest.

You can also open the Club World Cup Champion Pack if you wish to obtain Chelsea's players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More