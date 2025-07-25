EA Sports introduces EA FC Mobile World Elite Clubs Pack

The massive success of the FIFA Club World Cup has led EA Sports to introduce the EA FC Mobile World Elite Clubs Pack. The Pack is available in the in-game Store and features some of the most prominent names in today's football world. These stars brilliantly performed in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and their cards can be slotted into any user's Ultimate Team due to their high OVR.
The World Elite Clubs Pack will be live in the game for a limited time.
Which are the best players in the EA FC Mobile World Elite Clubs Pack?
The World Elite Clubs pack can be opened using 400 FC Points. It is limited to 10 packs per player. However, you are guaranteed to get great pulls every time you open a pack, making it worth spending on.
Here's a look at the best players in the EA FC Mobile World Elite Clubs Pack:
- 109 ST - Kylian Mbappe
- 109 CM - Jude Bellingham
- 109 ST - Ousmane Dembele
- 109 RW - Desire Doue
- 109 CM - Vitinha
- 109 RB - Achraf Hakimi
- 109 GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma
- 109 ST - Ousmane Dembele
- 109 CAM - Joao Neves
- 109 LW - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- 108 CB - Tosin Adarabioyo
- 108 CM - Luka Modric
- 108 CM - Jude Bellingham
- 108 ST - Kylian Mbappe
- 108 LW - Vinicius Jr.
- 108 CB - Marquinhos
- 108 RW - Ousmane Dembele
- 108 CDM - Joao Neves
- 108 GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma
- 108 LW - Bradley Barcola
- 108 LB - Nuno Mendes
- 107 CM - Enzo Fernandez
- 107 CAM - Christopher Nkunku
- 107 LW - Vinicius Jr.
- 107 CB - Antonio Rudiger
- 107 CM - Luke Modric
- 107 RW - Rodrygo
- 107 CM - Valverde
- 107 LW - Vinicius Jr.
- 107 ST - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- 107 LW - Bradley Barcola
- 107 LB - Nuno Mendes
- 107 CM - Vitinha
- 107 CB - Marquinhos
- 107 CB - Willian Pacho
As seen, many stars like Bellingham, Mendes, Vinicius Jr., and Dembele have multiple card variants in the EA FC Mobile World Elite Clubs Pack. Hence, your chance of pulling one of their cards is the highest.
You can also open the Club World Cup Champion Pack if you wish to obtain Chelsea's players.