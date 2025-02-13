Featured Icon cards announced for the upcoming EA FC Tactical Icon Scouts event

EA Sports has officially revealed the featured players for the upcoming EA FC Tactical Icon Scouts event. The announcement on X highlights four legendary players who will be part of the latest additions to the game’s roster. While these four Icons have been confirmed, EA has yet to disclose if more legendary players will be included in this scout. The date of the event is also undisclosed as of writing.

Fans will be eagerly waiting for further updates; but for now, let's take a look at the featured Icons in the upcoming EA FC Tactical Icon Scouts event.

Featured Icons in the upcoming EA FC Tactical Icon Scouts

The four legendary players revealed for this scout are:

Franck Ribéry (LM) - Rating: 129396

Hristo Stoichkov (ST) - Rating: 123551

Fernando Hierro (CB) - Rating: 122844

Miroslav Klose (ST) - Rating: 122842

While all four of these Icons are prestigious additions to EA FC Tactical, Franck Ribéry stands out as the spotlight player.

His card is set to offer a unique combination of finesse and flair playstyles, making him an exciting option for players who prioritize technical skill and creativity on the pitch.

What to expect from the latest EA FC Tactical Icon Scout

Although EA Sports has not yet revealed the complete list of Icons for this event, the format will most likely remain consistent with previous Icon Scout events.

Typically, Icon Scouts provide players with a chance to acquire some of the greatest footballers in history through scouting pulls, premium scout tickets, and event packs available in the in-game store.

Players will be able to increase their odds of signing a specific Icon using the Select Spotlight feature, which allows them to focus their scouting efforts on a preferred player.

Additionally, Wish Points will once again play a crucial role, as accumulating them will enable users to exchange them for guaranteed Icon players of their choice.

Will more Icon cards be added in the upcoming EA FC Tactical Icon Scouts event?

As of now, EA Sports has not confirmed whether more Icon players will be part of this scout. However, given past trends, it is possible that additional names could be announced closer to the event launch.

Fans should keep an eye on official EA FC Tactical social media channels for further updates regarding potential additions.

