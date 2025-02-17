Giorgio Chiellini joins eFootball 2025 as a new Legend 

eFootball 2025 introduces one of the most iconic defenders in football history, Giorgio Chiellini, as a new game Legend. This legendary Italian center-back (CB) made his Legend card debut as a part of the European Clubs Guardians Campaign, bringing defensive prowess and leadership to players looking to strengthen their backline.

His 86 OVR Epic card is a significant addition to the game and can be boosted to an impressive 100 OVR, making him a valuable asset in any defensive eFootball 2025 setup.

Here's everything you must know about Giorgio Chiellini, the newest Legend in eFootball 2025.

Latest eFootball 2025 Legend Giorgio Chiellini: Playstyles, abilities, and more

Giorgio Chiellini the latest eFootball Legend's Epic card (Image via Konami)

Giorgio Chiellini is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation. The Juventus legend is known for his leadership, aggressive tackling, positioning sense, and fearlessness.

He excelled at breaking down opposition attacks, closing spaces, and making crucial tackles, perfectly fitting his designated eFootball playing style - The Destroyer.

Chiellini's eFootball 2025 Epic card also possesses the Long Ball Expert playstyle, allowing him to deliver precise long-range passes to initiate counterattacks in the game.

His ability to transition defense into attack makes this card a well-rounded choice for teams looking to play with a solid defensive base while maintaining a counter attacking edge.

Chiellini's in-game attributes and ratings

Chiellini's in-game playing styles (Image via Konami)

Chiellini’s card in eFootball 2025 starts with an overall rating of 86, but with the right upgrades and boosters, it can be pushed up to a staggering 100.

This makes him one of the most formidable defenders available in the game. Below is a breakdown of some of his key attributes:

Height/Age: 187 cm / 31 years old

187 cm / 31 years old Stronger Foot: Left

Left Playing Style: The Destroyer

The Destroyer All Playing Styles: Long Ball Expert

Long Ball Expert Booster: Rebuilding+2

Basic and maxed-out ratings

Overall Rating: 86 -> 87 -> 100 (with boosts)

86 -> 87 -> 100 (with boosts) Attacking Awareness: 54 (this is max)

54 (this is max) Ball Control: 60 (this is max)

60 (this is max) Dribbling: 58 (this is max)

While Chiellini is not known for his attacking prowess, his defensive stats make him one of the best choices for solidifying the backline.

His raw strength and game-reading ability ensure he remains an immovable force in front of goal.

Chiellini's skills and defensive abilities

Chiellini Epic card's in-game skills in eFootball (Image via Konami)

Chiellini’s defensive capabilities are further enhanced by an impressive set of player skills, which make him an elite choice for stopping even the most dangerous attackers.

His Epic card skills featured in the European Clubs Guardians Campaign include:

Heading

One-Touch Pass

Man Marking

Interception

Blocker

Chiellini’s inclusion in eFootball 2025 is a major highlight, as it marks the arrival of a true defensive legend in the game.

His presence in the European Clubs Guardians Campaign provides players with an opportunity to relive the dominance he showcased during his illustrious career.

