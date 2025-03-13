You can get free Bibi in Brawl Stars Retropolis Challenge event 2025, per a post from the title's official X page. The new Retropolis Challenge event is going live soon, and clearing this challenge will help you to get Bibi or 500 coins if you already own the unit. Read on to know how to get free Bibi in Brawl Stars Retropolis Challenge event 2025.

Brawl Stars Retropolis Challenge event 2025: Schedule and how to get free Bibi in Brawl Stars

The Brawl Stars Retropolis Challenge event 2025 will start on March 13 and conclude on March 19.

You can find the event under the Special Events section of the game (bottom right corner, left to the "Play" button). You need to register nine victories in three different game modes, i.e., the Gem Grab, Hot Zone, and Knockout.

It was announced that you will get unlimited lives to complete the Brawl Stars Retropolis Challenge event. Hence, all the players participating in this event can get free Bibi in Brawl Stars.

Select this game mode under "Special Events" section (Image via Supercell)

Follow these steps to participate in the event:

Step 1: Open the game.

Open the game. Step 2: Click on the Events button (left to the "Play" button at the bottom right corner of your homescreen).

Click on the Events button (left to the "Play" button at the bottom right corner of your homescreen). Step 3: Select the "Free Bibi for all" tab under the Special Events section.

Select the "Free Bibi for all" tab under the Special Events section. Step 4: Click on Play to start playing.

Complete three victories in each stage to win two Mr. Bat Profile Icons, seven total Starr Drops, along free Bibi in Brawl Stars from this new challenge event. As mentioned in the official X post, if you already own Bibi, you will get 500 coins instead for completing the challenge. Complete the Brawl Stars Retropolis Challenge by March 19, 2025, to grab the rewards.

