Mobile BR lovers across the globe might be interested in learning the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update download size after Krafton launched the game's latest update a little earlier than expected. According to the official update overview video, v3.8 is bringing the much-anticipated PUBG Mobile x AOT collab, a new Steampunk Mode with a centralized railway station and secret rooms, and more.

The collab event features Titan transformation mechanics and mechanical grappling hooks that scouts use for traversal in the popular manga/anime series, Attack on Titan. These unique gameplay elements understandably make the game more graphically demanding, resulting in a bigger file size for the update.

This article will discuss the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update download size for Android and iOS devices.

PUBG Mobile 3.8 update download size for Android and iOS devices

The PUBG Mobile 3.8 update download size for Android devices ranges between 1 GB and 1.2 GB, while the size of the iOS version is slightly bigger. According to the game's App Store listing, the update size for the iOS version ranges between 2.4 GB and 4 GB.

PUBG Mobile 3.8 update download size for Android users will be more than 1GB (Image via Google Play Store/Level Infinite)

You can also download the game's APK file from its official website, where it's listed at around 1 GB.

Do note that the update sizes discussed in this article refer to the incremental v3.8 update. The actual free storage required on your device might vary depending on whether you are only installing the update or downloading the full game for the first time.

How to download PUBG Mobile 3.8 update

You can easily download the game from your device's digital storefront or use the APK download link available on the official website.

The PUBG Mobile 3.8 update will be available soon on digital storefronts (Image via Level Infinite)

Here's a brief guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update:

Step 1: Open the official website.

Open the official website. Step 2: Click on "Get it on Google Play" or "Download on the App Store," depending on your device.

Click on "Get it on Google Play" or "Download on the App Store," depending on your device. Step 3: Click on the download button on the listing page of the application.

While the PUBG 3.8 update launches today, Indian players will have to wait until the next Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) update to try out the new Attack on Titan collaboration on their mobile devices.

