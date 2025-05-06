PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features: Steampunk Frontier mode, Classic mode updates, and more explored

With the 3.7 update concluding, Krafton and Level Infinite have announced numerous PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features. The features will likely transform the dynamics of the popular BR title. The features include the Attack on Titan collaboration in the Steampunk Frontier mode, new Classic mode items and improvements, along with various Metro Royale and Home updates.

This article will guide you on all the major PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features, giving you a head start upon the update's arrival on May 8.

What are the major PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features?

The major PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features are listed below. Here's a look at them:

Steampunk Frontier mode

Steampunk Frontier mode features Attack on Titan collaboration (Image via Krafton)

The Attack on Titan collaboration items act as the main attraction for the Steampunk Frontier mode. Listed below are the new items in the Titan-themed mode:

Titan Serum: Found across the themed mode maps, the Titan Serum enables you to fight against the Titans by transforming into a Titan for a limited time. You can also use special Leap and Melee attack abilities.

ODM Gears: Found in crates and the shops, the slashing blades of the ODM Gears can be used against the Titans to slay them. The gears can be refuelled by using gas canisters found across the maps.

Steam Express Train and Train Platform: Multiple Steam Trains can be found moving on their designated routes in the Steampunk Frontier mode maps. These trains can be boarded for easy transportation. However, if you cannot board a train at the start of the match, you can visit the different train platforms and board from there.

Aetherholm: With tall structures and modern amenities, Aetherholm is the main center for collecting loot. If you land on this area, you will also get an extra life. However, be aware of lurking enemies, as many players will be dropping in Aetherholm. The last team to stand can summon the Epoch Train and gather special supplies.

In addition, Cargo Hub, Hot-air Balloons, and Rollercoasters in this mode will also act as new PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features.

Classic Mode changes and improvements

Various new vehicles, items, and improvements are made to make matches more interesting.

Here's a look at all the new PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features in Classic mode:

Pillar UAZ: The Pillar UAZ makes its way to Rondo. The highly durable vehicle with reinforced guardrails and rugged tyres, offering a solid ticket to survival. However, you cannot fire from within it.

Firing from the driver's seat in bikes: All motorcycles and bicycles now support firing from the driver's seat with a one-handed firearm. This will enable you to suppress your enemy while travelling at high speeds.

Spare tire: Every car will have the Spare tire feature, which can replace the damaged vehicle tires and prolong your vehicle's usability.

Portable Med Kit: The Portable Med Kit will help you to heal your teammates directly, keeping your squad ready for fights.

Sticky Bomb: Popular in Karakin, Sticky Bombs will be a major addition to other maps. It can be attached to any surface or vehicle and will blast after a short countdown.

Metro Royale and Home updates

Metro Royale updates: The upcoming Metro Royale Chapter 26 witnesses the new objective, Portable Military Server. You must hack into it to obtain important intel.

Following the gear rules adjustments, Level 4 gears cannot be equipped in frontline confrontation or the old Blockade zone. The Steam Train will also be available in Misty Port and Arctic Base, bringing in more strategic options.

Home updates: The PUBG Mobile 3.8 update features include Bronzework Bastion items and improvements to home objects and batch construction features. Multiple new items will be available in the Bronzework Bastion event.

Note: PUBG Mobile remains banned in India. Hence, Indian gamers should refrain from playing the title. Instead, they can play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the 3.8 update (with the same features) is expected to launch in late May 2025.

