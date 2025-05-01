PUBG Mobile 3.8 update sneak peek: Everything we know so far

The PUBG Mobile 3.8 update sneak peek has finally been released after three phases of the patch's beta test. This fresh season is themed around the Steampunk Frontier. Consequently, players can expect many gameplay mechanics themed around the same to arrive in-game.
Let's explore everything revealed so far in the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update sneak peek.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
PUBG Mobile 3.8 update sneak peek explored
New Themed Mode: Steampunk Frontier
Map Areas
- Aetherholm: This is a large central train station featuring an elevator that leads players to a secret room in the clock tower.
- Cargo Hub: This is a cargo transit station comprising a large and a small urban area.
- Hot Air Balloons: This allows players to glide from aerial observation stations situated along the railway or in the jungle.
- Train Platform: This is a small train station in rural areas.
- Rollercoaster Checkpoint: This area allows players to enjoy a rollercoaster ride with friends and click photos according to the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update sneak peek.
Gameplay Mechanics
- Giant Steam Trains: This is a train that travels along designated routes.
- Clockwork Attendant: This allows players to buy energy drinks from clockwork attendants on the trains and in Aetherholm via tokens.
- Clockwork Merchant: This allows players to buy supplies from clockwork merchants at train platforms in Aetherholm and Cargo Hubs.
- Driver's Cab: This offers a Steam Supply Crate that replenishes every time the train arrives at a station.
- Lucky Cog Machine: This machine is used to draw supplies via tokens.
- Wooden Crate: These are destructible covers that are scattered all over the map.
Themed items
- Mechanical Grappling Hooks: This is a special gear obtained either from crates, found among regular loot, or purchased from shops.
- Giant Transformation: Players can use a special serum to transform themselves into a monster.
Classic Mode updates
Weapon update
- Sticky Bomb: This explosive detonates after a short countdown when it's stuck to any wall or vehicle.
Item update
- Spare Tyre: This is used to repair a vehicle's tire.
- Portable Med Pack: This is used to support teammates with bandages, first aid kits, and med kits.
Gameplay Mechanics
- Motorcycle Driver's Seat Firing: According to the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update sneak peek, players can now fire a one-handed firearm while driving a motorcycle.
Basic Experience Improvements
- Vehicle Destruction Performance update: After a vehicle is destroyed, there will be two explosions now. The second one will occur a few seconds after the first, causing more damage.
Vehicle update
- Pillar UAZ: This is a new Rondo-exclusive vehicle.
Metro Royale updates
Gameplay
- New Area in Misty Port and Arctic Base: Worn-out Train
- Clockwork Merchant: This allows players to trade Clockwork Tokens for valuable items.
- New Crates: Mechanical Treasure, Clockwork Crate, and Wooden Crate.
System
- Players can now choose to hide or display their Helmets and Backpacks in the Metro Royale Lobby as per the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update sneak peek.
- Players can now view their teammates' and enemies' loadout details in Team Deathmatch - Warehouse.
Season
- A new seasonal collectable has been introduced.
These are all the features revealed in the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update sneak peek.
