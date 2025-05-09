Reverse: 1999 x Assassin's Creed collaboration is coming in August 2025

An exciting Reverse: 1999 x Assassin's Creed collaboration is set to arrive in August 2025. The announcement came through a recently released trailer from the developers at Bluepoch. The teaser hinted at the time-bending mystery of Reverse: 1999 and the iconic adventures of the Assassin's Creed franchise that players can expect from the collaboration.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming Reverse: 1999 x Assassin's Creed collaboration and its teaser.

Reverse: 1999 x Assassin's Creed collaboration is set to arrive in August 2025

The teaser announcing the Reverse: 1999 x Assassin's Creed collaboration begins with Vertin, better known as the Timekeeper, walking on a rainy street with an umbrella. Her surroundings seem like a dystopian world, as suggested by the sombre sky and crumbling buildings she walked past. As she walks, an eagle appears in the sky, screeching as it flies, foreshadowing the arrival of the collaboration.

Time stops for a second as the eagle drops its feather just before Vertin. The scene fills with glowing lights resembling the raindrops, and some beams of light pierce through the horizon. Finally, the iconic Assassin's Creed logo appears.

According to the information released so far, the crossover will feature elements of Assassin's Creed II and Assassin's Creed Odyssey. However, the details related to the gameplay and storyline are yet to be made public.

Considering the Assassin's Creed franchise and the world of Reverse: 1999 have a deep connection, as suggested by the tagline "We work in the dark to serve the light," players can expect the collaboration to offer a combination of time-traveling adventure and stealth-based action.

The teaser's release has set the stage for the arrival of this exciting collaboration in August 2025. Fans of both franchises are now on their toes, expecting something they have never seen before.

