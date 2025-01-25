Rust Mobile Alpha test: How to join and test duration

Facepunch Studios has announced the launch of a Rust Mobile Alpha Test for the community, which has brought the fans to the edge of their seats. The popular open-world multiplayer survival PC title is rumored to arrive on mobile devices in late 2025. However, the gamers are incredibly excited to experience the exclusive mobile gameplay in the testing period.

The developer has confirmed the arrival of the Rust Mobile Alpha Test via an official X post. However, this post does not provide any information about when can the community expect to see the test going live. This article will try to find out more details on the upcoming Alpha Test to help the readers stay a few steps ahead of the competition.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Rust Mobile Alpha Test

Rust Mobile is launching a 7-day Alpha Test for Android gamers. Rumored to arrive in early February 2025, this highly-anticipated Rust Mobile Alpha Test will help the players get an exclusive mobile gameplay experience. The main goal of these tests is to gather feedback from the early players to fine-tune the complete game ahead of its launch.

As mentioned previously, the test will run for seven days. The developers are yet to provide details on how to pre-register for the test.

However, a reliable dataminer on X, @DramicGaming, recently made a post sharing that the pre-registration process for Canadian players has been opened. Note that the Alpha Test will only go live in the Canada region.

According to the leaker/dataminer's post, Canadian players can pre-register for the Rust Mobile Alpha Test from the official website of the game. One image accompanying their post shows what seems like to sign up for playtesting. According to this image, follow these steps below to sign up for the Alpha Test:

Step 1: Login via Facebook.

Login via Facebook. Step 2: Sign up for the test.

Sign up for the test. Step 3: Complete the survey.

Complete the survey. Step 4: Sign up to Antidone (optional).

However, these are not confirmed by the official X post. There is no information on the pre-registration process on the official Discord Server either. Do note that this information is based on leaks, please take it with a grain of salt.

When and on which platform will the alpha test be available?

As per the official Discord Server of the game (provided in the official X post mentioned previously), this test will be available within February and will be live exclusively for Android users.

The developer has also mentioned in the Discord Server that this test will be only open in the Canada region with a limited number of players for now. However, they have also reassured they will conduct more tests in the future in more areas.

Note that you must have at least a Snapdragon 8 gen 1 Processor, 4GB Storage, and 6GB RAM to enjoy the first beta test of the title.

Can players share contents from the game?

In the Discord Server, it is made very clear that the developers will require the players to get a chance to enjoy the game in its upcoming Alpha Test to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) before gaining access to the game. This Rust Mobile Alpha test will be a confidential test.

It is also mentioned in the Discord Server that all data will be wiped out after the test is over, and the monetization features will not be available in the game for this test. So you will not be able to recharge in the game.

The first Rust Mobile Alpha Test will most likely stick to its original PC gameplay. However, there is a chance that the developer will add certain features to make it more mobile-friendly.

