Team AryanxTMG to feature in PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Survival Stage after a decent show in Group Stage

Team AryanxTMG will feature in the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Survival Stage, which begins today (July 29, 2025). The Indian team had a decent run in the recently concluded Group Stage of the World Cup, accumulating 62 points from 12 matches. They finished 15th in the Group Stage and failed to secure a direct qualification for the Grand Finals. They will now fight in the Survival Stage to secure a spot among the top eight and make it to the Grand Finals.What were the stats of Team AryanxTMG's players in the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Group Stage?Team AryanxTMG ended the Group Stage on a high note as they picked up a WWCD in the final Miramar match. They also had many other great performances on Day 3 of the Group Stage. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's a look at the stats of Team AryanxTMG's players heading to the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Survival Stage:AryanEliminations - 11Average Damage - 1902Average Survival time - 18.1F/D ratio - 1.0DevoteeEliminations - 10Average Damage - 2238Average Survival time - 19.5F/D ratio - 0.9HenryEliminations - 3Average Damage - 2387Average Survival time - 19.2F/D ratio - 0.3SyraxEliminations - 9Average Damage - 2492Average Survival time - 17.8F/D ratio - 0.8Also Read: Team AxTMG thanks GodLike Esports for customizing their PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 jersey.Which teams will feature in the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Survival Stage?The 16 teams that failed to make it to the top eight spots in the Group Stage will feature in the Survival Stage. This includes heavyweight names like Alpha 7 Gaming, Regnum Carya Esports, and Team Falcons.Here's a look at all the teams competing in the PMWC 2025 Survival Stage:Team AryanxTMGAlpha 7 EsportsRegnum Carya EsportsYangon GalacticosHoraa EsportsInfluence RageTeam VisionTeam FalconsFire Flux EsportsPOWR EsportsE ArenaNongshim RedforceR8 EsportsIntense GameKinotrope GamingGamax EsportsIndian esports enthusiasts can catch the PMWC 2025 Survival Stage's live coverage on the YouTube channels of the Esports World Cup and PUBG Mobile Esports at 4:30 PM IST. They can also head over to Sony Liv to watch the Hindi livestream at the same time.