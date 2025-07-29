  • home icon
Team AryanxTMG to feature in PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Survival Stage after a decent show in Group Stage

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 29, 2025 09:42 GMT
Team AxTMG to represent India in PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Survival Stage (Image via Instagram/team_axtmg)
Team AxTMG to represent India in PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Survival Stage (Image via Instagram/team_axtmg)

Team AryanxTMG will feature in the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Survival Stage, which begins today (July 29, 2025). The Indian team had a decent run in the recently concluded Group Stage of the World Cup, accumulating 62 points from 12 matches. They finished 15th in the Group Stage and failed to secure a direct qualification for the Grand Finals. They will now fight in the Survival Stage to secure a spot among the top eight and make it to the Grand Finals.

What were the stats of Team AryanxTMG's players in the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Group Stage?

Team AryanxTMG ended the Group Stage on a high note as they picked up a WWCD in the final Miramar match. They also had many other great performances on Day 3 of the Group Stage.

Here's a look at the stats of Team AryanxTMG's players heading to the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Survival Stage:

Aryan

  • Eliminations - 11
  • Average Damage - 1902
  • Average Survival time - 18.1
  • F/D ratio - 1.0

Devotee

  • Eliminations - 10
  • Average Damage - 2238
  • Average Survival time - 19.5
  • F/D ratio - 0.9

Henry

  • Eliminations - 3
  • Average Damage - 2387
  • Average Survival time - 19.2
  • F/D ratio - 0.3

Syrax

  • Eliminations - 9
  • Average Damage - 2492
  • Average Survival time - 17.8
  • F/D ratio - 0.8
Also Read: Team AxTMG thanks GodLike Esports for customizing their PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 jersey.

Which teams will feature in the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Survival Stage?

The 16 teams that failed to make it to the top eight spots in the Group Stage will feature in the Survival Stage. This includes heavyweight names like Alpha 7 Gaming, Regnum Carya Esports, and Team Falcons.

Here's a look at all the teams competing in the PMWC 2025 Survival Stage:

  1. Team AryanxTMG
  2. Alpha 7 Esports
  3. Regnum Carya Esports
  4. Yangon Galacticos
  5. Horaa Esports
  6. Influence Rage
  7. Team Vision
  8. Team Falcons
  9. Fire Flux Esports
  10. POWR Esports
  11. E Arena
  12. Nongshim Redforce
  13. R8 Esports
  14. Intense Game
  15. Kinotrope Gaming
  16. Gamax Esports

Indian esports enthusiasts can catch the PMWC 2025 Survival Stage's live coverage on the YouTube channels of the Esports World Cup and PUBG Mobile Esports at 4:30 PM IST. They can also head over to Sony Liv to watch the Hindi livestream at the same time.

Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Edited by Angad Sharma
