"The Global ban and pick system isn't just about selecting heroes but strategies, too": James Yang on new system in Honor of Kings Esports (Exclusive)

Level Infinite's James Yang recently announced the Honor of Kings Esports 2025 roadmap. He talked about several upcoming tournaments for HOK esports pros and grassroots and campus-level players. He also highlighted the significance of the new Global ban and pick feature, where various heroes can be banned during matches for more representation of other heroes in esports.

With the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 reaching its finals, the new Global ban and pick system might play a crucial role in the matches.

James Yang elated with the success of the Global ban and pick system in Honor of Kings Esports 2025

Sportskeeda recently had the opportunity to speak with James Yang, who shared his views on the Honor of Kings Esports 2025 roadmap and the introduction of the new Global ban and pick system. Here are excerpts from the interview.

Q. You have announced the 2025 roadmap for the Honor of Kings Esports with different categories for various types of players. Will the amateur teams get to compete against pro teams?

James Yang: MOBA games have a bigger picture in amateur than pro. There's no luck, and it's all about players' skills and collaborations. If a single player is playing well but lacks practice with others in the team and in strategies, it becomes hard for them to defeat their opponents.

We have made an Amateur Open Series where if you are placed at the top, you will get a chance to be promoted to the Pro League. So, if you become the best in the Open Series, you can compete against the pros.

Q. Don't you think this Global ban and pick system might demotivate some players who want to master a character?

James Yang: For amateurs, it might not be easy to play all heroes, even when they can have a lot of fun playing various heroes.

With the newly introduced Global ban and pick system, nowadays, amateurs also play two or three heroes. More importantly, Honor of Kings Esports pros need to show their skills and competitiveness by playing multiple characters. That way, the audience can also witness their favorite heroes on the screen.

We have more than 100 in-game heroes. So a wide representation shows that the Global ban and pick system is working well. As of now, we haven't seen any negative feedback from the audience.

Although it might not be easy for amateurs, Honor of Kings Esports pros must stick to the new rule and play with different heroes. It provides an opportunity for pros to use different strategies while using different heroes. Each match requires full focus.

The Global ban and pick system is not just about selecting heroes but different strategies, too. Hence, you must have enough heroes to use the system.

It remains to be seen how quickly Honor of Kings Esports players adapt to the new Global ban and pick system and add it to their advantage in upcoming tournaments as well.

