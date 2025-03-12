"The journey from college-level esports to the pro scene has been full of challenges": Sahil "Sultan" Nagpal on his BGMI esports journey (Exclusive)

The BGMI esports scene has witnessed several unknown players earn the spotlight with the College Rivals tournament. One of them is Sahil "Sultan" Nagpal of Jalandhar, who achieved pro-esports stardom overnight after competing in the tournament's latest edition. He has impressed with incredible performances in several other tournaments, earning him a contract as a BGMI pro with Team Rivals Ape X (a young team under the joint ownership of Ampverse DMI and Orangutan).

Now, Sultan plans to take his great form to future BGMI esports tournaments and help fill Rivals Ape X's trophy cabinet with awards.

Sahil "Sultan" Nagpal shares his experience of becoming a BGMI esports pro from being a college student

Sportskeeda recently had a conversation with Sultan. Here are excerpts from the interview:

Q. How did you get into the competitive scene for BGMI, and how has your journey been so far?

Sahil: I had no intention of joining the competitive BGMI esports scene. One day, a friend asked me to join his team for a few matches. I agreed to try it, even though I had no prior experience. We started playing some practice matches to test our strategies and improve them.

As I continued playing, I started liking the game's competitive nature and sought bigger tournaments to compete in. So, that’s how I got my first taste of the competitive scene — it started with some casual matches to become something serious and competitive.

Q. How did you balance your studies and gaming career in a country predominantly focused on emphasizing improvement in students' academics?

Sahil: I believe academics get more importance in India over other hobbies and interests that a student might have. I also believe that education is important but so is giving time to things one is interested in like gaming and sports. I made sure to find the right balance between studies and gaming. It isn’t always easy but you have to find a way if you are interested in something. Moreover, I think students must be encouraged to explore their interests other than studies, as they could provide valuable experience for personal growth.

Q. Talk to us about College Rivals. Has it been a major benefactor in helping you reach the BGMI esports pro circuit?

Sultan performed brilliantly at College Rivals (Image via College Rivals)

Sahil: College Rivals had a great influence on my BGMI esports journey, providing me with a platform to test my skills against some of the best upcoming players in the scene. The exposure, experience, and intense competition helped me refine my gameplay, improve my decision making under pressure, and understand the dynamics of a professional setting. More importantly, College Rivals helped me showcase my skills to attract more opportunities. After all, there are many skilled gamers, but they often go unnoticed due to lack of opportunities.

Q. Now that you've signed up with Rivals Ape X, what are your plans moving forward? Are you going to take part in the Pre-season qualifiers for ALGS Year 5?

Sahil: My career has reached a major turning point after joining Rivals Ape X, and I'm excited about what lies ahead. I'm focused on improving my gameplay, building a solid rapport with my teammates, and preparing for major tournaments like BGIS.

We are carefully thinking about the ALGS Year 5, as it’s a dream come true to compete at that level and play against the best players. So, the goal is to continue improving, be consistent, and demonstrate our abilities on the bigger stage.

Q. Competitive gaming has never been easy, and it's particularly difficult in our country, where we do not yet have a dedicated esports base. As you've transitioned from a collegiate level to joining a professional BGMI esports team, what kind of challenges have you faced on the way?

Sahil: The journey from college-level esports to the pro scene has been full of challenges. Moreover, the Indian esports environment is still quite underdeveloped compared to other regions, which is a major barrier.

Even with the increased prospects, it's still difficult to get sponsorship arrangements, proper exposure, and a stable atmosphere. It also takes a lot of discipline to balance training schedules with personal obligations while keeping the mentality strong.

However, I see improvements because of platforms like College Rivals and groups that support esports talent. The most important thing is to keep going, getting better, and not letting failure demoralize you.

Q. Lastly, do you have any tips for youngsters to kickstart their BGMI esports journey?

Sahil: The most important advice I can give anyone hoping to pursue a career in professional BGMI esports is to never divert your attention from academics for gaming. It's critical to manage both by finding a proper balance. After all, a proper education provides stability and gaming should complement it and not replace it.

You shouldn't be afraid to show off your gameplay to build a reputation. It's crucial to share your skills online, whether that be through broadcasting, content creation, or tournament participation. It will help you attract more opportunities. Most importantly, never forget to have fun on the way!

With the BGIS 2025 currently in play, it is yet to be seen how Sultan and his teammates perform in the official BGMI esports tournament.

