Today's New York Times Connections hints and answers (May 11, 2025): All puzzle answers

The New York Times Connections hints and answers can help preserve your winning streak. The publisher gives you four chances to classify 16 words into four categories. However, the names of the categories aren't revealed, making it tough for the community to guess the answers. Therefore, many look for certain hints to narrow down their guesses.

Ad

This article brings clues to help the community identify these categories. You can also cross-check your answers from the final segment of this article.

Today's New York Times Connections hints (May 11, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections are listed in the table below.

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are used to describe someone being happy. Green category These words mean to avoid something. Blue category These words are well-known to gamers. Purple category These words sit after a six-letter word that is also a song by Pink Floyd.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 11, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for the New York Times Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean "Make Happy." The words are Delight, Suit, Please, and Tickle. Green category These words mean Evade. The words are Dodge, Shake, Duck, and Skirt. Blue category These are Common Video Game Features. The words are Boss, Level, Health, and Power-Up. Purple category These words sit after Mother____. The words are Earth, May I, Goose, and Superior.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.