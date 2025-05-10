  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 10, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 10, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 10, 2025 00:22 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The 16 words from the Connections puzzle can be categorized into four groups, each connected to a theme. However, these themes won't be revealed until you figure out the answers, for which you get only four chances. This makes guessing the answers extremely hard.

Therefore, we've provided four hints to help you decipher the puzzle. You can also find the answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle at the end of the article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 10, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections are listed in the table below.

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words are found at the end of a mail.
Green categoryThese words talk about excluding things.
Blue categoryThese words are related to activity.
Purple categoryThese things come in a similar form.
Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 10, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for today's NYT Connections (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for today's NYT Connections (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words are Letter Sign-Offs. The words are Best, Love, Cheers, and Sincerely.
Green categoryThese words mean Without. The words are Absent, Sans, Minus, and Wanting.
Blue categoryThese words mean Vigor. The words are Beans, Pep, Energy, and Zip.
Purple categoryThese words sit before ____Stick. The words are Bacon, Landing, Comic, and Sunset.
About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
