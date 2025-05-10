Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 10, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The 16 words from the Connections puzzle can be categorized into four groups, each connected to a theme. However, these themes won't be revealed until you figure out the answers, for which you get only four chances. This makes guessing the answers extremely hard.

Therefore, we've provided four hints to help you decipher the puzzle. You can also find the answers for the New York Times Connections puzzle at the end of the article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 10, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections are listed in the table below.

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are found at the end of a mail. Green category These words talk about excluding things. Blue category These words are related to activity. Purple category These things come in a similar form.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 10, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for today's NYT Connections (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words are Letter Sign-Offs. The words are Best, Love, Cheers, and Sincerely. Green category These words mean Without. The words are Absent, Sans, Minus, and Wanting. Blue category These words mean Vigor. The words are Beans, Pep, Energy, and Zip. Purple category These words sit before ____Stick. The words are Bacon, Landing, Comic, and Sunset.

