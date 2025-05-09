Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 9, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The daily puzzle has presented 16 words that you need to categorize into four categories, each connected by a theme. You have to figure out the answers within four chances, without prior knowledge of the category themes.

This article offers four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories, or at least narrow down your guesses. You can also check the final answers segment to cross-check your guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 9, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections are listed in the table below.

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are settings that can provide a better viewing experience on your television. Green category These words mean something hard to remember. Blue category You get these results from simple math. Purple category These help to keep the sun out.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 9, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are TV Display Setting. The words are Brightness, Contrast, Color, and Tint. Green category These are Fuzzy, as Memory. The words are Dim, Remote, Faint, and Vague. Blue category These are Results of some Arithmetic. The words are Difference, Quotient, Product, and Sum. Purple category These are Window Treatments in the Singular. The words are Blind, Shade, Drape, and Shutter.

