Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 8, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 08, 2025 00:39 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help save your winning streak. You will have 16 words, with 4 of them belonging to 4 common, undisclosed categories, respectively. You must group these words into four different categories in four chances. This makes it challenging to solve the puzzle by relying on your guesswork and cognitive connection-drawing skills.

This article offers four hints to help you decipher the categories, so figuring out the answers becomes a bit easier. You can also cross-check your guesses with the answers provided in the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 8, 2025)

The hints for today's NYT Connections are listed in the table below. You can find the words for today's Connections puzzle in the image attached. This should help you guess the words that might fit in certain categories.

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words are often used in the field of literature.
Green categoryThese words relate to a popular American board game.
Blue categoryThese are the surnames of the main characters from popular movies.
Purple categoryThese words sit before a five-letter word, which also means a twig or a cane.
Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 8, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words relate to Commit to Paper. The words are Author, Pen, Compose, and Write.
Green categoryThese are the Needs for Playing Yahtzee. The words are Cup, Pencil, Scorecard, and Dice.
Blue categoryThese are Heroes of Action Movie Franchises. The words are Bond, Ocean, Jones, and Wick.
Purple categoryThese words sit after ____Stick. The words are Candle, Joy, Chop, and Yard.
Edited by Aatreyee Aich
