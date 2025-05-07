Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 7, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Every day, the New York Times Connections puzzle challenges the community to group 16 words into four categories, each connected by a theme. However, the publisher only gives you four chances to find the answers.

Since the nature of this puzzle forces you to rely on your guesses to solve it, we offer four hints to take some load off your shoulders. We've also provided the answers to help you cross-check your guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 7, 2025)

The table below offers hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle. You can also check the words for today's puzzle in the image below and try to guess the answers from the hints provided.

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words talk about recovering from an injury. Green category These words talk about when something is excluded. Blue category These suits are seen in a card game. Purple category These words' pronunciations sound similar to that of some precious stones.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 7, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Get Better, as a Broken Bone. The words are Heal, Mend, Knit, and Recover. Green category These words mean Not Including. The words are Besides, Except, But, and Save. Blue category These are Tarot Minor Arcana Suits. The words are Cups, Swords, Pentacles, and Wands. Purple category These are Homophones of Gemstones. The words are Choral, Purl, Opel, and Quarts.

