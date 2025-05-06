Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 6, 2025): All puzzle answers
The hints and answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle can help you solve the puzzle faster than your peers and save your winning streak. This New York Times puzzle consists of 16 words, which you must group into four categories, each connected by a theme. However, it is tough to solve the puzzle when you don't know the names of these categories and only get four chances to do so.
Ad
Therefore, this article brings four hints you can use to decipher these themes and narrow down your guesses. We also have the answers at the end of the article. Read on to explore more.
Today's NYT Connections hints (May 6, 2025)
The table below offers hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle. You can also check the words for today's puzzle in the image below and try to guess the answers from the hints provided.
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.