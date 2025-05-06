Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 6, 2025): All puzzle answers

The hints and answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle can help you solve the puzzle faster than your peers and save your winning streak. This New York Times puzzle consists of 16 words, which you must group into four categories, each connected by a theme. However, it is tough to solve the puzzle when you don't know the names of these categories and only get four chances to do so.

Therefore, this article brings four hints you can use to decipher these themes and narrow down your guesses. We also have the answers at the end of the article. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 6, 2025)

The table below offers hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle. You can also check the words for today's puzzle in the image below and try to guess the answers from the hints provided.

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are related to quietness. Green category Tennis fans will instantly know the words in this category. Blue category These things are tiny. Purple category These words begin with synonyms of making jokes.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 6, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Silence. The words are Hush, Peace, Still, and Calm. Green category These are Tennis Competition Units. The words are Game, Set, Match, and Tournament. Blue category These things are Comparatively Small. The words are Baby, Minute, Compact, and Toy. Purple category These words are Starting with Synonyms for "Tease." The words are Kidney, Razzmatazz, Mockingbird, and Ribbon.

