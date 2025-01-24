  • home icon
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 24, 2025 00:39 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times has brought 16 words for the community, challenging you to categorize them into four sets of related words. You will only get four chances, and the categories won't be revealed until you decipher the answers.

This article brings four hints to help you uncover these categories. It also features answers so you can crosscheck before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 24, 2025)

Here are your hints for the NYT Connections puzzle:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThis is what we do if something is nagging at us.
Green categoryThese are inappropriate things to do.
Blue categoryYou do these things on a regular basis.
Purple categoryThese words sits before a word.
NYT Connections answers for today (January 24, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 24, 2025:

CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Contemplate. The words are Brood, Ponder, Muse, and Reflect.
Green categoryThese are Rude things to do. The words are Interrupt, Point, Litter, and Stare.
Blue categoryThese words mean Vocation. The words are Craft, Trade, Line, and Work.
Purple categoryThese words sit before ____Patch. The words are Cabbage, Rough, Nicotine, and Soul.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
