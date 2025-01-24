Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 24, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times has brought 16 words for the community, challenging you to categorize them into four sets of related words. You will only get four chances, and the categories won't be revealed until you decipher the answers.

This article brings four hints to help you uncover these categories. It also features answers so you can crosscheck before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 24, 2025)

Here are your hints for the NYT Connections puzzle:

Categories Hints Yellow category This is what we do if something is nagging at us. Green category These are inappropriate things to do. Blue category You do these things on a regular basis. Purple category These words sits before a word.

NYT Connections answers for today (January 24, 2025)

The table below provides answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 24, 2025:

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Contemplate. The words are Brood, Ponder, Muse, and Reflect. Green category These are Rude things to do. The words are Interrupt, Point, Litter, and Stare. Blue category These words mean Vocation. The words are Craft, Trade, Line, and Work. Purple category These words sit before ____Patch. The words are Cabbage, Rough, Nicotine, and Soul.

