  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 23, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 23, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 23, 2025 00:34 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times challenges the community to categorize the 16 words provided in the puzzle into four sets of related words. Players get four chances to figure out the patterns that connect the sets. However, these are not disclosed until you can figure out the answers.

Therefore, many players often look for hints that can make solving the puzzle a little bit easier. This article presents four such hints that can help you to figure out the names of the categories. It also provides answers for the readers so that they can cross-check their choices before submitting.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 23, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 23, 2025, are provided below:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryYou have to do this to win a competition.
Green categoryThese things are used in a particular setting.
Blue categoryThese are the most crucial parts of an Indiana Jones cosplay.
Purple categoryThink about words that almost sounds like names of certain US Presidents

Today's NYT Connections answers for today (January 23, 2025)

The table below provides the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 23, 2025:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Outdo. The words are Better, Surpass, Eclipse, and Top.
Green categoryThese are Picnic Accessories. The words are Basket, Cooler, Blanket, and Utensils.
Blue categoryThese are Parts of an Indiana Jones Costume. The words are Bomber, Satchel, Fedora, and Whip.
Purple categoryThese are Rhymes of U.S. President Names. The words are Pagan, Smarter, Vixen, and Widen.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
