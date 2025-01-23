Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 23, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times challenges the community to categorize the 16 words provided in the puzzle into four sets of related words. Players get four chances to figure out the patterns that connect the sets. However, these are not disclosed until you can figure out the answers.
Therefore, many players often look for hints that can make solving the puzzle a little bit easier. This article presents four such hints that can help you to figure out the names of the categories. It also provides answers for the readers so that they can cross-check their choices before submitting.
Today's NYT Connections hints (January 23, 2025)
The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 23, 2025, are provided below:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
Today's NYT Connections answers for today (January 23, 2025)
The table below provides the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 23, 2025:
Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.