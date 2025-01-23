Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 23, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times challenges the community to categorize the 16 words provided in the puzzle into four sets of related words. Players get four chances to figure out the patterns that connect the sets. However, these are not disclosed until you can figure out the answers.

Therefore, many players often look for hints that can make solving the puzzle a little bit easier. This article presents four such hints that can help you to figure out the names of the categories. It also provides answers for the readers so that they can cross-check their choices before submitting.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 23, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 23, 2025, are provided below:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category You have to do this to win a competition. Green category These things are used in a particular setting. Blue category These are the most crucial parts of an Indiana Jones cosplay. Purple category Think about words that almost sounds like names of certain US Presidents

Today's NYT Connections answers for today (January 23, 2025)

The table below provides the answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for January 23, 2025:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Outdo. The words are Better, Surpass, Eclipse, and Top. Green category These are Picnic Accessories. The words are Basket, Cooler, Blanket, and Utensils. Blue category These are Parts of an Indiana Jones Costume. The words are Bomber, Satchel, Fedora, and Whip. Purple category These are Rhymes of U.S. President Names. The words are Pagan, Smarter, Vixen, and Widen.

