  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 22, 2025 00:43 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times has presented 16 words for the players per usual and challenged the community to categorize them into four sets of related words. The publisher will not reveal the names of the categories until you figure out the answers.

Since you get only four chances to guess the four sets of words, it becomes one of the toughest daily word puzzles and therefore attracts a lot of word puzzle enthusiasts. This article brings four hints to make it easier for the readers to guess the names of the categories.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 22, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 22, 2025, are provided below:



All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are taught in colleges and universities.
Green categoryYou will often use a shovel to create these.
Blue categoryThis garment is worn in many professions.
Purple categoryThese words sits after a word.

The NYT Connections answers for today (January 22, 2025)

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

The NYT Connections answers for January 22, 2025, are listed below:

CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Types of Academic Courses. The words are Lab, Seminar, Discussion, and Lecture.
Green categoryThese are Results of some Digging. The words are Ditch, Pit, Hole, and Trench.
Blue categoryPeople in these profession are the Ones Wearing Robes. The words are Boxer, Judge, Wizard, and Monk.
Purple categoryThese words sits before ____Up. The words are Batter, Chin, Lawyer, and Bottoms.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
