Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times has presented 16 words for the players per usual and challenged the community to categorize them into four sets of related words. The publisher will not reveal the names of the categories until you figure out the answers.
Since you get only four chances to guess the four sets of words, it becomes one of the toughest daily word puzzles and therefore attracts a lot of word puzzle enthusiasts. This article brings four hints to make it easier for the readers to guess the names of the categories.
Today's NYT Connections hints (January 22, 2025)
The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 22, 2025, are provided below:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
The NYT Connections answers for today (January 22, 2025)
The NYT Connections answers for January 22, 2025, are listed below:
Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.