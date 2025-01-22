Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times has presented 16 words for the players per usual and challenged the community to categorize them into four sets of related words. The publisher will not reveal the names of the categories until you figure out the answers.

Since you get only four chances to guess the four sets of words, it becomes one of the toughest daily word puzzles and therefore attracts a lot of word puzzle enthusiasts. This article brings four hints to make it easier for the readers to guess the names of the categories.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 22, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 22, 2025, are provided below:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are taught in colleges and universities. Green category You will often use a shovel to create these. Blue category This garment is worn in many professions. Purple category These words sits after a word.

The NYT Connections answers for today (January 22, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for January 22, 2025, are listed below:

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Types of Academic Courses. The words are Lab, Seminar, Discussion, and Lecture. Green category These are Results of some Digging. The words are Ditch, Pit, Hole, and Trench. Blue category People in these profession are the Ones Wearing Robes. The words are Boxer, Judge, Wizard, and Monk. Purple category These words sits before ____Up. The words are Batter, Chin, Lawyer, and Bottoms.

