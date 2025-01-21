Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. This New York Times puzzle features 16 words you must categorize into four different sets of related words. This seemingly easy task transforms into a tougher one when you know you only have four chances to solve the puzzle and only learn the answers after doing so.

Therefore, this article brings four hints that can help you figure out the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle gets a little bit easier. This article also provides answers for those trying to cross-check their guesses before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 21, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 21, 2025, are provided below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are related to being mean. Green category These are used to signify a smaller version of something. Blue category These items come in handy during the winter. Purple category These are four people from pop culture who share a common title.

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

The NYT Connections answers for today (January 21, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for January 21, 2025, are listed below:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Putdown. The words are Barb, Dig, Crack, and Slight. Green category These are Small Likeness. The words are Doll, Miniature, Figure, and Model. Blue category These things are Used to Clear Snow. The words are Plow, Sand, Shovel, and Salt. Purple category These are Doctors in Pop Culture. The words are No, Pepper, Octopus, and Who.

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.