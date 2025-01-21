Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. This New York Times puzzle features 16 words you must categorize into four different sets of related words. This seemingly easy task transforms into a tougher one when you know you only have four chances to solve the puzzle and only learn the answers after doing so.
Therefore, this article brings four hints that can help you figure out the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle gets a little bit easier. This article also provides answers for those trying to cross-check their guesses before submitting them.
Today's NYT Connections hints (January 21, 2025)
The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 21, 2025, are provided below:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
The NYT Connections answers for today (January 21, 2025)
The NYT Connections answers for January 21, 2025, are listed below:
Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections updates:
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.