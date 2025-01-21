  • home icon
  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 21, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 21, 2025 00:57 IST
Today
NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. This New York Times puzzle features 16 words you must categorize into four different sets of related words. This seemingly easy task transforms into a tougher one when you know you only have four chances to solve the puzzle and only learn the answers after doing so.

Therefore, this article brings four hints that can help you figure out the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle gets a little bit easier. This article also provides answers for those trying to cross-check their guesses before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 21, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 21, 2025, are provided below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words are related to being mean.
Green categoryThese are used to signify a smaller version of something.
Blue categoryThese items come in handy during the winter.
Purple categoryThese are four people from pop culture who share a common title.
The NYT Connections answers for today (January 21, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for January 21, 2025, are listed below:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Putdown. The words are Barb, Dig, Crack, and Slight.
Green categoryThese are Small Likeness. The words are Doll, Miniature, Figure, and Model.
Blue categoryThese things are Used to Clear Snow. The words are Plow, Sand, Shovel, and Salt.
Purple categoryThese are Doctors in Pop Culture. The words are No, Pepper, Octopus, and Who.

