Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 20, 2025) can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times features 16 words in this daily puzzle, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of related words. However, it can be challenging since you only get four chances to solve it. Moreover, you cannot know the names of the categories until you have completed them.

This article provides hints to help you determine the names of the categories. You can also cross-check your answers from the final segment of this article before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 20, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 20, 2025, are provided below:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words relate to taking on burdens.
Green categoryThese things share a general shape.
Blue categoryWe all have seen this sailor in our childhood.
Purple categoryThese words sits before a flat rectangular object.
The NYT Connections answers for today (January 20, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for January 20, 2025, are listed below:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThis category is called "Take On, As a Responsibility." The words are Bear, Assume, Shoulder, and Handle.
Green categoryThese are Corners. The words are Crook, Angle, Elbow, and Bend.
Blue categoryThese words are Associated with Popeye. The words are Forearm, Spinach, Pipe, and Anchor.
Purple categoryThese words sits before ____Sheet. The words are Cookie, Cheat, Balance, and Fitted.

