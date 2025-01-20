Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 20, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 20, 2025) can help you save your winning streak. The New York Times features 16 words in this daily puzzle, challenging the community to categorize them into four sets of related words. However, it can be challenging since you only get four chances to solve it. Moreover, you cannot know the names of the categories until you have completed them.

This article provides hints to help you determine the names of the categories. You can also cross-check your answers from the final segment of this article before submitting them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 20, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 20, 2025, are provided below:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to taking on burdens. Green category These things share a general shape. Blue category We all have seen this sailor in our childhood. Purple category These words sits before a flat rectangular object.

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

The NYT Connections answers for today (January 20, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for January 20, 2025, are listed below:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category This category is called "Take On, As a Responsibility." The words are Bear, Assume, Shoulder, and Handle. Green category These are Corners. The words are Crook, Angle, Elbow, and Bend. Blue category These words are Associated with Popeye. The words are Forearm, Spinach, Pipe, and Anchor. Purple category These words sits before ____Sheet. The words are Cookie, Cheat, Balance, and Fitted.

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.