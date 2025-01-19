  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 19, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 19, 2025 00:32 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher features 16 words daily, challenging players to categorize the words into four sets. However, since you will only get four chances to solve the puzzle and the publisher will not reveal the names of the categories until you solve it, figuring out the answers can get a bit strenuous.

Therefore, this article brings certain hints to help you figure out the names of the categories. If you can decipher the hints, solving the puzzle might get easier.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 19, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 19, 2025, are provided below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese things relate to cash.
Green categoryThese things happen in a court.
Blue categoryThese are different types of a geographical structure.
Purple categoryThese words are related to a three-letter word. Think about 'light' or 'bright' to figure out the three-letter word in question.
The NYT Connections answers for today (January 19, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for January 19, 2025, are listed below:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words are called Fund. The words are Kitty, Pot, Pool, and Purse.
Green categoryThese are Court Filing. The words are Action, Claim, Case, and Suit.
Blue categoryThese are Landforms. The words are Basin, Cape, Bluff, and Plain.
Purple categoryThey have Rays. The words are Aquarium, Sun, Geometry, and Tampa Bay.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
