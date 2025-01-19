Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 19, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher features 16 words daily, challenging players to categorize the words into four sets. However, since you will only get four chances to solve the puzzle and the publisher will not reveal the names of the categories until you solve it, figuring out the answers can get a bit strenuous.
Therefore, this article brings certain hints to help you figure out the names of the categories. If you can decipher the hints, solving the puzzle might get easier.
Today's NYT Connections hints (January 19, 2025)
The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 19, 2025, are provided below:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
The NYT Connections answers for today (January 19, 2025)
The NYT Connections answers for January 19, 2025, are listed below:
Also read: Mini crossword puzzle
Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections updates:
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.