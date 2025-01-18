Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 18, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The publisher has brought 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four different sets of related words. However, since the categories won't be revealed until you figure out the answers and you only get four chances to do so, solving this puzzle gets a lot harder.

Therefore, this article brings four hints that can help you figure out the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle gets a little bit easier. You can also find the answers at the end.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 18, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 18, 2025, are provided below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Category Hints Yellow category These words are related to craving something. Green category These words relate to sharp things. Blue category These words are related to things that are usually musical. Purple category These words are related to flipping or changing something.

The NYT Connections answers for today (January 18, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for January 18, 2025, are listed below:

All answers for NYT Connections (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words are synonyms for Desire. The words are Drive, Itch, Impulse, and Urge. Green category These words are synonyms for Spine, Thorne, Sticker, and Spur. Blue category These are Info on a Record. The words are Album, Label, Artist, and Track. Purple category These words sits are Turn The___ to complete a phrase. The words are Corner, Tables, Page, and Tide.

