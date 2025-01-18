  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 18, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 18, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 18, 2025 00:57 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The publisher has brought 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four different sets of related words. However, since the categories won't be revealed until you figure out the answers and you only get four chances to do so, solving this puzzle gets a lot harder.

Therefore, this article brings four hints that can help you figure out the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle gets a little bit easier. You can also find the answers at the end.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 18, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 18, 2025, are provided below:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoryHints
Yellow categoryThese words are related to craving something.
Green categoryThese words relate to sharp things.
Blue categoryThese words are related to things that are usually musical.
Purple categoryThese words are related to flipping or changing something.
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

The NYT Connections answers for today (January 18, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for January 18, 2025, are listed below:

All answers for NYT Connections (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words are synonyms for Desire. The words are Drive, Itch, Impulse, and Urge.
Green categoryThese words are synonyms for Spine, Thorne, Sticker, and Spur.
Blue categoryThese are Info on a Record. The words are Album, Label, Artist, and Track.
Purple categoryThese words sits are Turn The___ to complete a phrase. The words are Corner, Tables, Page, and Tide.

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections updates:

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी