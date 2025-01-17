  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 17, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 17, 2025 00:34 IST
Today
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher has brought 16 words, challenging the players to categorize them into four different sets of related words. The publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you solve the puzzle. Besides, you will only get four chances to figure out the answers.

Therefore, this article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle gets easier. You can also check the correct answers in the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 17, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 17, 2025, are provided below:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese food items are made of the same type of meat.
Green categoryThree of these in Baseball and you are out.
Blue categoryWe find answers to almost all our queries here.
Purple categoryThink about some popular beer brands.
The NYT Connections answers for today (January 17, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for January 17, 2025, are listed below:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThis category is called Frankfurter. The words are Banger, Link, Brat, and Sausage.
Green categoryThese words mean Strike. The words are Bop, Hit, Tap, and Knock.
Blue categoryThese are Web Browsers. The words are Chrome, Opera, Edge, and Safari.
Purple categoryThese words are Ending with Beer Brands. The words are Autoharp, Pepperoni, Rosebud, and Contrabass.

Edited by Virat Fumakia
