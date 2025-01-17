Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 17, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher has brought 16 words, challenging the players to categorize them into four different sets of related words. The publisher does not reveal the names of the categories until you solve the puzzle. Besides, you will only get four chances to figure out the answers.

Therefore, this article provides four hints to help you decipher the names of the categories so that solving the puzzle gets easier. You can also check the correct answers in the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 17, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 17, 2025, are provided below:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These food items are made of the same type of meat. Green category Three of these in Baseball and you are out. Blue category We find answers to almost all our queries here. Purple category Think about some popular beer brands.

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

The NYT Connections answers for today (January 17, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for January 17, 2025, are listed below:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category This category is called Frankfurter. The words are Banger, Link, Brat, and Sausage. Green category These words mean Strike. The words are Bop, Hit, Tap, and Knock. Blue category These are Web Browsers. The words are Chrome, Opera, Edge, and Safari. Purple category These words are Ending with Beer Brands. The words are Autoharp, Pepperoni, Rosebud, and Contrabass.

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.