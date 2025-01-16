  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 16, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 16, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 16, 2025 00:35 IST
Today
All hints and answers for today's NYT Connections (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle contains 16 words that you have to categorize into four sets of related words. You will have four chances to do so, and the publisher will not reveal the names of the categories until you find the answers. This makes the puzzle challenging to solve.

This article offers four hints to help you figure out the names of the categories, and it also lists the answers in the final segment so that you can cross-check your solutions before submitting them. Read on to save your winning streak without wasting any of your chances.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 16, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 16, 2025, are provided below:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are what businessmen are usually involved in.
Green categoryYou often see these things on a wall.
Blue categoryThese words are related to espionage.
Purple categoryThese words can sit before a word that refers to a rodent species.
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

The NYT Connections answers for today (January 16, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for January 16, 2025, are listed below:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThis category is called "Buying and Selling." The words are Commerce, market, Business, and Trade.
Green categoryThese are Installed on a Wall. the words are Baseboard, Sconce, Outlet, and Switch.
Blue categoryThese are synonyms for Spy. The words are Mole, Agent, Plant, and Asset.
Purple categoryThese words sit before ___ Rat. The words are Gym, Mall, Rug, and Pack.

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी