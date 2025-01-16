Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 16, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle contains 16 words that you have to categorize into four sets of related words. You will have four chances to do so, and the publisher will not reveal the names of the categories until you find the answers. This makes the puzzle challenging to solve.

This article offers four hints to help you figure out the names of the categories, and it also lists the answers in the final segment so that you can cross-check your solutions before submitting them. Read on to save your winning streak without wasting any of your chances.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 16, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 16, 2025, are provided below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are what businessmen are usually involved in. Green category You often see these things on a wall. Blue category These words are related to espionage. Purple category These words can sit before a word that refers to a rodent species.

The NYT Connections answers for today (January 16, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for January 16, 2025, are listed below:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category This category is called "Buying and Selling." The words are Commerce, market, Business, and Trade. Green category These are Installed on a Wall. the words are Baseboard, Sconce, Outlet, and Switch. Blue category These are synonyms for Spy. The words are Mole, Agent, Plant, and Asset. Purple category These words sit before ___ Rat. The words are Gym, Mall, Rug, and Pack.

