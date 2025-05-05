Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 5, 2025): All puzzle answers

With today's NYT Connections hints and answers, you should be able to maintain your winning streak. You must place 16 words into four different categories, each connected by a theme. However, The New York Times does not reveal the names of the categories until you determine the answers, and it gives you only four chances to solve the puzzle, making the process fairly challenging.

This article offers four hints to help you figure out the names of the categories, along with words that fit into them. The answers are also provided so you can cross-check your guesses before submission.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 5, 2025)

The table below offers hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle. You can also check the words for today's puzzle in the image below and try to guess the answers from the hints provided.

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellowcategory You can travel like this wearing a wingsuit. Green category These words are associated with a popular vampire. Blue category These things do not change much. Purple category These things share a shape.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 5, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words relate to Glide. They are Coast, Drift, Cruise, and Float. Green category These words are Associated with Count Dracula. They are Bat, Castle, Cape, and Fang. BLue category These things Stop Changing. They are Flatten, Plateau, Level, and Settle. Purple category These are Things that are Long and Cylindrical. They are Baton, Hoagie, Cigar, and Torpedo.

