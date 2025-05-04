Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 4, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. Puzzle enthusiasts from around the world visit the official website every day to categorize 16 words into sets of four, each set connected by a theme. The players have to figure out the answers using the four chances they get. This makes solving the puzzle even harder.

This article provides four hints to help the readers decipher the names of these themes or categories. These hints can help you narrow down your guesses. You can then cross-check your guesses from the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 4, 2025)

The table below offers hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle. You can also check the words for today's puzzle in the image below and try to guess the answers from the hints provided.

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words describe the texture of a non-vegetarian food item. Green category These words refer to someone playing a string instrument freestyle. Blue category These are ingredients of a popular and trending caffeinated drink. Purple category These are slightly changed names of celestial bodies.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 4, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Qualities of Overcooked Meat. The words are Chewy, Stringy, Dry, and Tough. Green category These words mean Play some Electric Guitar. The words are Jam, Shred, Noodle, and Solo. Blue category These are the Ingredients in Bubble Tea. The words are Boba, Sugar, Milk, and Tea. Purple category These are Planets/Dwarf Planet with First Letter Changed. The words are Bluto, Darth, Cars, and Genus.

