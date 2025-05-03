Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 3, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The puzzle presents 16 words to the community every day, challenging players to categorize them into four groups, each with a different theme. To add to the challenge, players only get four tries to solve the puzzle.

This article offers four hints to help players figure out the categories. We have also listed the answers at the end for those who want to double-check their guesses.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 3, 2025)

The table below offers hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle. You can also check the words for today's puzzle in the image below and try to guess the answers from the hints provided.

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words mean something cool. Green category These words relate to winning. Blue category Adding an apostrophe to each of these words before the "LL" will change their meaning. Purple category Removing a letter from each of these words makes them into URL endings.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 3, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Awesome. The words are Dope, Lit, Fire, and Sick. Green category These words are Defeat Soundly. The words are Cream, Paste, Lick, and Smoke. Blue category These are "Will" Contraction without the Apostrophe. The words are Hell, Shell, Ill, and Well. Purple category These are URL Endings plus a Letter. The words are Comp, Neti, Milk, and Orgo.

