Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 2, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 02, 2025 00:32 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times provides 16 words for the community to categorize into four categories, each connected by a theme. While the publisher gives four chances to figure out the answers, they do not reveal the names of the themes.

This article brings four hints to help players decipher these categories and narrow down their guesses. You can also cross-check your submissions from the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 2, 2025)

The table below offers hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle. You can also check the words for today's puzzle in the image below and try to guess your answers from the hints provided.

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese relate to the art of creating something with, for example, marble.
Green categoryThese things can help hold other things up.
Blue categoryThese are types of meat.
Purple categoryThese words sit before a specific part of your body.
Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 2, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Kinds of Carvings. The words are Torso, Relief, Statue, and Bust.
Green categoryThese words mean Pillar. The words are Brace, Prop, Post, and Support.
Blue categoryThese words mean BBQ Offerings. The words are Rib, Dog, Link, and Wing.
Purple categoryThese words sit before ____Neck. The words are Bottle, Goose, Break, and Turtle.
About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

