Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 2, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can save your winning streak. The New York Times provides 16 words for the community to categorize into four categories, each connected by a theme. While the publisher gives four chances to figure out the answers, they do not reveal the names of the themes.

This article brings four hints to help players decipher these categories and narrow down their guesses. You can also cross-check your submissions from the final segment of this article.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 2, 2025)

The table below offers hints for today's NYT Connections puzzle. You can also check the words for today's puzzle in the image below and try to guess your answers from the hints provided.

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These relate to the art of creating something with, for example, marble. Green category These things can help hold other things up. Blue category These are types of meat. Purple category These words sit before a specific part of your body.

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (May 2, 2025)

The table below features the answers for NYT Connections today:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Kinds of Carvings. The words are Torso, Relief, Statue, and Bust. Green category These words mean Pillar. The words are Brace, Prop, Post, and Support. Blue category These words mean BBQ Offerings. The words are Rib, Dog, Link, and Wing. Purple category These words sit before ____Neck. The words are Bottle, Goose, Break, and Turtle.

